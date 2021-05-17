SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported that more than 64 percent of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

IDPH also announced today 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including six additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,148 specimens for a total of 23,846,737. As of last night, 1,512 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 398 patients were in the ICU and 220 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 10-16, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 10-16, 2021 is 2.9%.

A total of 10,407,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,275 doses. Yesterday, 32,253 doses were reported administered in Illinois. More than 64% of individuals 18 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

