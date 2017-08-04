More than $600 million up for grabs this weekend in two jackpots
CHICAGO – It is going to be a big weekend for Illinois Powerball and Mega Millions players.
The Powerball jackpot rolled Wednesday and now stands at $286 million for Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were: 01 - 16 - 54 - 63 - 69 and the Powerball was 18. While no one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, more than 18,000 Illinoisans won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.
The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $323 million for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing were - 20 - 22 - 52 - 57 – 73 – and the Mega Ball number was 07. While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, a gas station in Alsip sold a $1,000,000 winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Speedway, 5320 W. 127th Street, and matched the first five numbers.
Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers Illinois adults the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphones. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.
QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS
Current jackpot at $323 million; cash value of $199 million
Jackpots start at $15 million
Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:258,890,850
Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday
QUICK POWERBALL FACTS
Current jackpot at $286 million; cash value of $178 million
Jackpots start at $40 million
Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338
Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday
