SPRINGFIELD – The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination locations across Illinois continues to increase. A total of 41 new locations were added since January 26, 2021 for a current total of 310 locations open to the public. The new sites include 15 local health department sites, 17 Kroger sites in Central and Southern Illinois, six Mariano’s sites in Northern Illinois, and three Illinois National Guard supported sites in Cook and St. Clair counties. At this time, vaccinations are by appointment only and are extremely limited due to the limited amount of vaccine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also now reporting county-level vaccine inventory data on its website. The data include the number of doses allocated by county, along with the doses administered and the number of people who are fully vaccinated. Those data can be found here. Data will be updated once a week on Fridays based on information reported to IDPH by local health departments and providers.

Since January 26, 2021, information for 41 additional locations is now listed on the coronavirus.illinois.gov website, including the following local health department sites:

• Boone County Health Department

• Calhoun County Health Department

• Cumberland County Health Department

• Grundy County Health Department

• Jasper County Health Department

• Lawrence County Health Department

• Logan County Health Department

• McDonough District Hospital Health Services

• Southern 7 Health Department

o Alexander County

o Hardin County

o Johnson County

o Massac County

o Pope County

o Pulaski County

o Union County

Article continues after sponsor message

Vaccinations are being or will be provided by many local health departments across the state.

The State of Illinois is partnering with Kroger and Mariano’s pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. Kroger has added 17 locations in southern and central Illinois and six Mariano’s locations in northern Illinois. The State of Illinois is also partnering with Walgreens, Jewel-Osco, and Hy-Vee pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. A total of 92 Walgreens locations, 92 Jewel-Osco locations, and 16 Hy-Vee locations have been added to the coronavirus.illinois.gov website, where you can find links to information about scheduling an appointment.

More than 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Phase 1B. Eligible residents are also able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard (ILNG) assisted sites. Three additional state supported sites opened today – Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, Provident Hospital, and John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital locations.

• Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights

• Belle-Clair Fairgrounds – 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville

• Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island

• Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights

• Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero

• North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside

• Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago

• Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins

• John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago

• Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park

For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.

More like this: