ST. LOUIS - Walmart announced today that it has hired more than 2,980 veterans across Illinois since the launch of its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in May of 2013.

The initiative guarantees a job offer to any eligible U.S. veteran honorably discharged from active duty since that time. Walmart has hired veterans into every aspect of its 198 facilities in Illinois, from Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets to distribution centers and Sam's Club locations.

The flexibility and scheduling opportunities the retailer offers makes it possible for transitioning service members to make their own paths, whether those include pursuing educational goals, finding a meaningful new career path or finding a place to land after leaving the armed service, while deciding what's next.

"We've experienced a tremendous response in Illinois to Walmart's support of veterans." said retired Brigadier General Gary Profit, Walmart's senior director of military programs. "We believe veterans represent the largest, diverse, talent-rich pool in the world and are an essential segment of the next generation at Walmart."

Walmart expanded its 2013 projection of hiring 100,000 veterans nationwide by 2018, increasing the projection to 250,000 veterans by the end of 2020. Walmart has hired more than 107,000 veterans since May of 2013.

New this year, Walmart is teaming up with military service organizations, including the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, Team RWD, Hire Heroes, Team Rubicon and Blue Star Families to launch Greenlight A Vet, a campaign to help create visible and actionable national recognition for American Veterans. To learn more, visit greenlightavet.com.

In 2011, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation committed $20 million by 2015 to support veterans and their families with assistance from programs that provide job training, transition help and education. After delivering on this commitment in 2014 (one year ahead of schedule), Walmart and the Walmart Foundation renewed their commitment, announcing an additional $20 million through 2019 to support veteran job training, education and innovative public/private community-based initiatives that address the challenges many of our veterans face when returning to the civilian workforce and their communities.

"Today's generation of veterans often need support in order to successfully transition the valuable skills they developed while serving our country to the civilian workforce," said Michael Blecker, U.S. Army veteran and Executive Director of Swords to Plowshares. "Walmart understands this and continually demonstrates their commitment to veterans and their families by welcoming them to their own workplace and making significant investments in veteran-serving nonprofits like Swords to Plowshares."

The Walmart Foundation recently awarded a $500,000 grant to Hire Heroes USA (Hire Heroes) that will help increase their capacity. Hire Heroes USA (Hire Heroes) has built a national reputation of excellence for its success in helping unemployed veterans find jobs.

The Walmart Foundation is donating $190,000 to Blue Star Families for a tech-train-to-hire project that will put military spouses in high paying 21st century careers. This grant will allow military spouses to obtain training for high-demand and high-growth careers in technology, leading to careers that are portable and flexible, and meet the challenges of the military lifestyle.

For more information about Walmart's Veterans Welcome Home Commitment please visit: www.walmartcareerswithamission.com and follow on Twitter @WalmartVeterans.

