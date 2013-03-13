United Way of Greater St. Louis is offering non-profits, community agencies and faith-based organizations the opportunity to apply for one-time grants. For 2013, eight grant topics tailored to address specific issues are available within specific Missouri and Illinois counties. Completed grant submissions are due to United Way by 5 p.m. on the designated dates listed below. Go online to stl.unitedway.org/onetimegrants.aspx for an application and to find out more about the grants available.

Grant submissions due by 5 p.m. March 15, 2013 www.stl.unitedway.org

* Young urban male initiatives

* Small scale collaborations

Grant submissions due by 5 p.m. April 19, 201 www.stl.unitedway.org

* Youth Services

* Employment Support Services

Grant submissions due by 5 p.m. May 24, 2013 www.stl.unitedway.org

* Services to the Hispanic Community

* Women - immigrant and refugee support

Grant submissions due by 5 p.m. June 21, 2013 www.stl.unitedway.org

* Low income seniors

* Low income youth - for United Way-funded agencies only

"Each year, United Way of Greater St. Louis offers one-time grants throughout the region to provide financial support for new and emerging issues," said Midge McKee, United Way community investment committee volunteer chair. "These grants are yet another way United Way is helping to build a healthy community throughout the metro St. Louis region."

In 2012, United Way awarded 22 organizations in the region one-time community enhancement grants, totaling $211,132.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way funds more than 170 health and human service agencies located throughout a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois. One in three people (that's more than one million) in our community receive services that strengthen families, help the elderly, keep children healthy and safe and build stronger neighborhoods. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org .

