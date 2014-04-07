United Way of Greater St. Louis is offering nonprofits, community agencies and faith-based organizations in Illinois the opportunity to apply for one-time grants. For 2014, five grant topics tailored to address specific issues are currently available within designated Illinois counties and cities. Completed grant submissions are due to United Way by 5 p.m. on the dates listed below. Go online to stl.unitedway.org/grants for an application and to find out more about the grants available.

Grant submissions due by 5 p.m. on April 25, 2014

* Basic needs - Clinton County

* Youth services - East St. Louis

* Community needs - Monroe, Randolph, and St. Clair counties

Grant submissions due by 5 p.m. on May 23, 2014

Article continues after sponsor message

* Second generation/Multi-generational solutions - Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, and St. Clair counties

* Urban male employment/entrepreneur opportunities - Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, and St. Clair counties

"Our one-time grants are tailored to a specific community or an emerging need and are an essential part of how United Way helps people throughout our Illinois communities," said Dawna Gilbreath, United Way of Greater St. Louis funding manager, Illinois Region. "Thanks to the generosity of our region, United Way is able to make these investments in quality organizations in order to meet these needs in our Illinois service area."



United Way one-time grants are open to any nonprofit agency meeting the criteria of the specific grant, not just for United Way partner agencies. In 2013, United Way of Greater St. Louis awarded 32 organizations in the St. Louis metro region one-time community enhancement grants, totaling $248,444.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way supports more than 170 health and human service agencies located throughout a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois. One in three people in our community receive services that strengthen families, help the elderly, keep children healthy and safe, and build stronger neighborhoods. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org.



###

More like this: