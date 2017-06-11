GED graduate Tyler Jacoby shakes L&C Student Trustee Whitney Weeks’ hand after receiving his GED June 8. Photo by Louise Jett, L&C media specialistGODFREY – More than 100 students earned their General Equivalency Diploma (GED®) through Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education department and the Regional Office of Education No. 40 Adult Learning Center in 2017.

Of those, approximately 50 students walked across the stage of the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre inside the Hatheway Cultural Center during the 41st annual GED Graduation held June 8.

To view or download more photos from the event on Flickr, visit http://bit.ly/GEDgrad2017.

Building Futures YouthBuild students and instructors, from left, Student Services Coordinator Monica Waller, William Brown, Eric Hillman, Carl Ramsey, Sierra Werner and Building Futures Director Sabrina Davis, gather after GED Graduation June 8. Photo by Louise Jett, L&C media specialist

 