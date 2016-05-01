(Busch Stadium) The rehab process for Jhonny Peralta took another step forward on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals shortstop fielded ground balls before the team’s afternoon contest against Washington.

“The progress is pretty good,” said Peralta of the fungo work. “Taking ground balls and throwing to first base for the first time, it’s not too bad.”

Peralta had surgery in early March to repair a torn thumb ligament in his left hand and wore a small support around the base of the digit.

“Still working a little bit more, but for the first time I feel pretty good,” said Peralta, comparing his fielding to early Spring Training. “Nothing to bother me and play with the protection and it felt pretty good to take ground balls.”

Peralta has yet to be cleared to begin swinging a bat, but has been working a great deal to build up his grip strength.

“It’s coming soon,” smiled Peralta. “I don’t know what day, but pretty soon I’m going to grab the bat.”

Earler this weekend, General Manager John Mozeliak was hopeful that Peralta could begin a rehab assignment around May 21st. In the meantime, he’s been impressed with the work of Aldedmys Diaz.

“Diaz is doing pretty good,” laughed Peralta. “How he’s hitting right now–he’s supposed to be on the team. Play shortstop or a different position–what he’s doing, he needs to be on the team.”

photo credit: Scott Rovak, Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports