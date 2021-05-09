EDWARDSVILLE - The Major Case Squad released more information Saturday afternoon in regard to the unidentified body found at the intersection of Illinois Route 143 and Goshen Road just outside Edwardsville. The Major Case squad continues to pursue leads into identification of the victim.

Capt. Davic Vucich, of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Major Case Squad deputy commander, released the following information about tattoos located on the female's body:

Left arm - Cursive words of names that appear to say "Tyler Tyson Tyger"

Right forearm - Cursive words that appear to say "Christ First"

Article continues after sponsor message

Lower right calf - Possible astrological sign of the month of Cancer depicting inverted sixes

Chest - Cursive words that appear to say "King Luke"

The deceased female is described as an African-American female, approximately age of 25-35, approximately 5'8" in height and weight approximately 165 pounds.

Vucich said the investigation is ongoing so limited details will be released on motive or evidence at this time. Additional information will be provided as the case continues.

More like this:

Related Video: