More from Mozeliak Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/15-12-22-Mozeliak-1-on-1.mp3

Following the introductory press conference for Mike Leake, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak answered a few more questions including– –an update on Michael Wacha and why he’s flown under the radar in national prognostications of the team Article continues after sponsor message –more on Mike Leake and his contract structure –how the Leake contract impacts a potential venture into the Japanese market for Kenta Maeda –could another reliever be in the future for the Cardinals? Print Version Submit a News Tip