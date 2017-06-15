(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals appear they will once again be without second baseman Kolten Wong, after he left Wednesday’s game early due to tightness in his right forearm.

“He was favoring it,” said Mike Matheny afterwards. “Yeah, he couldn’t really throw. I think it happened on his check swing, so we’re going to have him really looked at closely and gotta figure out what we’re dealing with here and deciding how long that’s going to take.”

Less than two weeks ago (May 27-June 6th), Wong was on the disabled list with a strained left elbow.

Raising his batting average to .301, Wong had an RBI double and strikeout on the night before he was replaced by Greg Garcia in the top of the 6th inning.

Rookie Paul DeJong, who was recently optioned back to Memphis after being recalled while Wong was on the DL, has hit two home runs (.429, 3-7) with a pair of RBIs in his two games back with the Redbirds.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI