ST. LOUIS - Law enforcement released some additional info this morning about the fatal accident that killed St. Louis Blues hockey legend Bobby Plager, 78, on I-64 eastbound near Vandeventer. Police say the accident occurred 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Louis law enforcement said Plager was driving a 2013 Cadillac SRX and was driving in the right lane of the highway when the vehicle suddenly veered to the left and struck a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling in the second lane.

Article continues after sponsor message

Police said Plager's vehicle hit a concrete wall on the right and crossed all lanes of the highway to hit the concrete center median. Plager was rushed to a St. Louis hospital and pronounced dead. Police reported the 46-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger of the van were not injured in the accident.

The St. Louis Blues made a statement on Wednesday and said: "He was an original 1967 member of the St. Louis Blues, but also an original in every sense of the word.

“Bobby’s influence at all levels of the Blues organization was profound and everlasting, and his loss to our city will be deep. Bobby liked to say he was No. 5 in our program, but No. 1 in our hearts. Today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly."

Plager started in the NHL with the New York Rangers in 1964, then joined the Blues for the first year in 1967-68. Bobby and his brothers, Barclay and Bill, played four seasons together with the Blues.