Moose chapter makes donation to Edwardsville Fire Department
EDWARDSVILLE - On 01/09/2018 Women of the Moose Chapter 82 presented a check to Edwardsville Fire Department for the Mobile Intensive Care Trust Fund to be used for purchasing Advance Life Support medical equipment for the Edwardsville ambulance service.
Picture from left to right: Captain Morgan, Captain Mayfield, Sara Dahlgren (Past Regent & Women of the Membership Chairman for Illinois), Stephanie Vogt (Recorder), Jude Graves (Jr. Regent), Deputy Fire Chief Whiteford, Firefighter Guile and Firefighter O'Dell