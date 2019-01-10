Moose chapter makes donation to Edwardsville Fire Department Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - On 01/09/2018 Women of the Moose Chapter 82 presented a check to Edwardsville Fire Department for the Mobile Intensive Care Trust Fund to be used for purchasing Advance Life Support medical equipment for the Edwardsville ambulance service. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Picture from left to right: Captain Morgan, Captain Mayfield, Sara Dahlgren (Past Regent & Women of the Membership Chairman for Illinois), Stephanie Vogt (Recorder), Jude Graves (Jr. Regent), Deputy Fire Chief Whiteford, Firefighter Guile and Firefighter O'Dell Print Version Submit a News Tip