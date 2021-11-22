EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce was honored to celebrate the grand opening of Moon Salon with owners Megan Boike and Brylee Sisson.

These lifelong friends are seeing their entrepreneurial dreams come true in downtown Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

The salon is located at 222 East Park Street. Fellow Chamber members joined in the celebration. Pictured from L to R are Duston Bahorich (Associated Bank), Mary Jo Smith (Hospice of Southern Illinois), James Arnold (City of Edwardsville), Megan Boike (Moon Salon), Jeremy Colton (Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More) Brylee Sisson (Moon Salon), Michael Nausley (MassageLuXe), Jenn Cobbel (Northwestern Mutual), Laura Mattson (First Community Credit Union) and Lisa Ybarra (Chava's Mexican Restaurant).

For additional information, please contact Megan Boike at 618-816-8181 or moonsalon618@gmail.com.

More like this: