Listen to the story

Moon Drops + Wellness is excited to announce their release party this Saturday, June 19 at The Conservatory.

“Peachy” is a locally made CBD seltzer water perfect for a non-alcoholic alternative this summer!

Article continues after sponsor message

The Poor Dirty Astronauts will be playing from 7-11pm on the main stage, and free samples will be given at the door.

21+ and no cover charge.

For more information visit their Facebook page