Moon Drops + Wellness Release Party Saturday At The Conservatory
June 14, 2021 3:19 PM
Moon Drops + Wellness is excited to announce their release party this Saturday, June 19 at The Conservatory.
“Peachy” is a locally made CBD seltzer water perfect for a non-alcoholic alternative this summer!
The Poor Dirty Astronauts will be playing from 7-11pm on the main stage, and free samples will be given at the door.
21+ and no cover charge.
For more information visit their Facebook page