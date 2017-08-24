DU QUOIN – The Moo Moo Classic is making its return to the Du Quoin State Fair in 2017 after the success of the inaugural event last year. This is a free event to the public and serves as the opening of the Du Quoin State Fair.

On Thursday, August 24 at 4 pm in the livestock arena near the Exhibition Hall come watch as local celebrities for the title of Du Quoin State Fair Milking Champion! For this competition, each competitor will have three minutes to get as much milk as they can out of a real dairy cow. This takes skill and extreme trust with the animal.

“We are excited to bring this event back to the Du Quoin State Fair,” says Assistant State Fair Manager, Tibretta Reiman. “As a dairy farmer, I love being able to share this with the community and be able to kick-off the fair with a fun, exciting, family event.”

Paulette’s Concessions, located next to the Expo Hall, will be open for business, so you can get your first sampling of fair food to put you in the mood for all that the Du Quoin State Fair has to offer.

“This is a free event that is open to the public,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “There’s no charge to park, there’s no charge at the gate. We encourage all families to come out, enjoy dinner, and a fun show at the Du Quoin State Fair.”

While you are on the grounds, stop by the Grandstand and pick up a seasonal parking pass, admission ticket booklets, carnival armbands, or concert tickets. Purchasing these items in advance can save you time at the Du Quoin State Fair.

The cost for carnival armbands will increase slightly when the fair starts on Friday, August 25th.

These armbands can be purchased prior to the fair at the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office ticket window.

In addition, admission booklets contain 11 adult admissions that can be used any day of the fair. These are perfect for families or a group of friends who plan to take in a night at the fair for dinner or concerts. These admission booklets cost $22 and can be purchased at the cash office in the Grandstand.

New information is being added daily to the Du Quoin State Fair website. You can learn more about the 2017 fair by connecting via social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DQStateFair/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DQStateFair

