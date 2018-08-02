EDWARDSVILLE – One of the prime objectives of the United States Tennis Association Futures Tour is to give young players just starting in professional tennis a chance to compete in tournaments and one day be able to play on the ATP World Tour, as well as the Grand Slam tournaments.

One such player is Sid Donarski, a 20-year-old player from Montreal, who is competing in this week’s Pro Wildcard Challenge tournament presented by TheBANK of Edwardsville. Donarski’s one of 33 players who’s competing for spots in the main draw of next week’s Edwardsville Futures tournament, both events being played at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Donarski was interviewed prior to his opening match of the tournament, where he defeated Andrew Bower of Alton 6-0, 6-0 to advance to a Round of 16 match. Dornarski was ready to play and is impressed with the level of the competition. He advanced to the semifinals or final four of the tourney set for today.

“I’m ready to compete, and yeah, there’s some pretty good players in this tournament,” Donarski said. “Can’t wait to get down there.”

Donarski first got interested in tennis at an early age, playing for fun.

“I was introduced to tennis around my young age, around seven years old,” Donarski said, “playing in Montreal just for fun. I got in the Federation a bit, involved and stuff. So from there, I played provincially, nationally, internationally.”

Donarski played collegiately at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, but now is currently full time on the Futures circuit. He travels with his coach, Mansuela Alain, also of Montreal and a native of Marseille, France. Donarski has set high goals for himself on the tour.

“This year, I’d like to firstly, make my points,” Donarski said, “and then eventually throughout next year, crack the top 800; that would be my objective this year. So yeah, I’m still in the process of getting my first points, then grinding up the ranking ladder.”

Of course, the ultimate goal for Donarski is to play on the ATP Tour and the Grand Slam events.

“Yeah, obviously, that’s always an objective,” Donarski said. “The dream of every player is to play the Grand Slams, and the biggest tournament on tour, and to become one of the best tennis players in the world. It’s a long way, but it’s an objective down the road.”

As far as giving advice to younger players, Donarski advises the younger players not to forget the fun of the game.

“I mean, it’s a tough road,” Donarski said, “so just keep the fun at it every step of the way. I see a lot of juniors just working so hard, and sometimes just losing track of the game, the game aspect of the sport. So just keep (having) fun, pretty much.”

And you can be assured that Sid Donarski will have fun every step of the way as he pursues his goals of playing on both the ATP Tour and the Grand Slam tournaments.

