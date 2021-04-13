Month of the Military Child: Support for Military Kids is Critical Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — Over the last year, families all over the world have been tested – emotionally and physically – by COVID-19. Frontline workers like our U.S. service members have not stopped throughout this pandemic and this service takes a toll on them as well as their kids. That’s why during this April’s Month of the Military Child, celebrating and supporting military children is more important than ever. “All members of a military family serve, including military children who often experience frequent moves, multiple schools, parental separation and, in some cases, the loss of a parent,” said April Simpson, Regional Service to Armed Forces Director for the Missouri Arkansas Region. “At the American Red Cross, we know that support for military families as a whole helps, develops strong, resilient military kids.” Throughout this last year, U.S. military families have faced personal hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Military children across the country have experienced extended separation from parents due to extra-long deployments, military spouses have lost their jobs resulting in financial insecurity, and whole families have been separated from their extended support systems even though life has not paused during the pandemic. In light of that, extra support has been needed to safeguard military kids and families from the added emotional, financial and physical stress felt by many. Here in the Missouri Arkansas Region, military kids and parents can find a variety of resources through the Red Cross to get additional support: Virtual mental wellness courses offered by mental health professionals are available for kids and parents to combat feelings of stress. A variety of courses are available to help military families connect during this difficult time, including tips for service members on how to smoothly reconnect with their children when they return from deployments and planning for how to manage extended periods of separation.

-Through fun games and activities, this module guides military-connected teens ages 13-17 through important issues that come up during stressful times. Teens will learn unique ways to help one another thrive even when things get tough. Families facing financial hardship can apply for financial assistance through the Red Cross in conjunction with the Military Aid Societies by calling the Red Cross Hero Care Network toll-free at 1-877-272-7337 or by contacting their local Red Cross or visiting

can apply for financial assistance through the Red Cross in conjunction with the Military Aid Societies by calling the Red Cross Hero Care Network toll-free at 1-877-272-7337 or by contacting their local Red Cross or visiting If a military child or spouse experiences an emergency, they can send an emergency message to the deployed parent to alert them through our Red Cross Hero Care Network by calling toll-free at 1-877-272-7337 or by downloading and sending a message through the Red Cross Hero Care App. Former military spouse and mom-of-two Melissa Allen shares, “I tear up every time I think about the Red Cross. Yes, I’m resourceful but I would have never been able to get all of the information I needed for my family. The Red Cross is the nucleus of knowledge for me - they always offer support.” Article continues after sponsor message WHAT YOU CAN DO Military moms or dads seeking support for their family are encourage to connect with Red Cross by visiting redcross.org or by calling us at 314-516-2800. Learn more by downloading theRed Cross Hero Care App, available for all devices. Virtual trainings are available for military families: Volunteers are also needed to help support military kids and parents in need. Visit redcross.org/volunteer to sign up. About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.orgor cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip