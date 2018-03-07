GODFREY - Montessori Children's House in Godfrey today announced an open house date set for Thursday, April 12.

Montessori said in a release the event offers a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in Montessori Children's House to come and see what the school has to offer, ask questions, and meet many of the faculty and staff.

The open house begins at 6:30 p.m. at Montessori Children's House on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. It is free and open to the public. The open house is a great way to explore options for enrolling in our upcoming summer and fall semesters or prepare for enrolling next spring.

