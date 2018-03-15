GODFREY – Montessori Children's Housewill hold an Art Exhibition on Friday, April 6. The exhibit will feature works done by the elementary students. Many of the works are nature inspired pieces that explore techniques such as, shape and line drawing using charcoal, paint and pastels.

In addition, a book created by the students will be unveiled. The book, “We Can Make the World a Better Place”, is a collection of artwork expressing how the students think they could make the world a better place. Each page of the book was designed from the artists unique perspective of bettering the world. The cost of the book is $10.00, and will be available for purchase. The proceeds from the book will be donated to Action Against Hunger.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Art Exhibition is from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College, in the Trimpe building, room 141. This event is free and open to the public.

More like this: