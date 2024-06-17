EDWARDSVILLE - The Montclaire Club swim girls won their meet 213-100 over Sunset Hills, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

In the girls' races, starting with the eight-and-under division, Montclaire won the 100-meter medley relay at 1:45.54, with the Marlins' Meredith Luitjohan won the 25-meter freestyle at 18.47 seconds, and also won the 50-meter freestyle at 43.29 seconds. Layla Sweet won the 25-meter breaststroke at 27.50 seconds, while also winning the 25-meter backstroke at 24.40 seconds. Margo Deist of Sunset Hills won the 25-meter butterfly at 26.22 seconds, and Montclaire won the 100-meter freestyle relay at 1:32.78.

In the nine-and-10 age division, Hildi Deist of the Stingrays won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:24.29, with Sunset Hills winning the 200-meter medley relay at 3:31.10. Emily Goin of the Marlins won the 50-meter freestyle at 43.88 seconds, and June Lorts of the Marlins won the 100-meter individual medley at 2:14.41. The Stingrays' Betty Cadigan won the 50-meter breaststroke at 60.66 seconds, 54.26 seconds, while Deist won the 50-meter backstroke at 46.19 seconds, and the 50-meter butterfly at 46.72 seconds. In a special race, the Marlins' Elana Schlonat won with a time of 33.79 seconds. The Stingrays also won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 3:15.60.

In the 11-and-12 age group, Aster Carson of Montclaire won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:19.15, while the Marlins won the 200-meter medley relay at 2:55.25. Montclaire's Teagan Moszer took the 50-meter freestyle at 35.19 seconds, and also won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:31.00. Nora Walton of Sunset Hills was the winner in the 50-meter breaststroke at 44.90 seconds, while Carson took the 50-meter backstroke at 41.91 seconds, Moszer won the 50-meter butterfly at 43.19 seconds, and the Marlins won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:35.78.

In the 13-and-14 age grouping, the Marlins' Morgan Mitton won the 200-meter freestyle at 2:22.25, while Greta Deist of the Stingrays won the 100=meter freestyle at 1:06.47, and Montclaire won the 200-meter medley relay at 2:36.85. Edyn Cohn of Sunset Hills won the 50-meter freestyle at 31.15 seconds, while Deist won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:14.50, also won the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:26.22, and teammate Addison Gunn won the 100-meter backstroke at 1:24.84 The 100-meter butterfly went to Cohn at 33.07 seconds, and the Marlins won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:16.87.

In the 15-18 age group, Savanna Lewis of the Marlins won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:14.91, while Montclaire won the 200-meter medley relay at 2:39.75, and Madison Popelar of the Marlins took home the 50-meter freestyle at 31.19 seconds. Lewis won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:26.00, and also won the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:35.94, while Anna Feco of the Marlins won the 100-meter backstroke at 1:34.53. In an open race, Montclaire's Corinne Morris won the 200-meter freestyle at 2:40.35.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

