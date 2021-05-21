EDWARDSVILLE - Montclaire Pool is ready to mark its 60th year serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

The Edwardsville community pool at SIUE will not open this year and this gives Montclaire an even enlarged opportunity to serve the region. With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the pool will be embraced more than ever year year.

"It’s hard to believe our Montclaire Pool has been serving the community for 60 years," Bob Rettle of Montclaire Pool said. "The 2021 season looks great! I feel fortunate to have been involved with the club since 1989. I have been priviledged to see a lot of great things come from it and a lot of kids learn and have much fun swimming."



Rettle said the pool and facilities are being prepared and looking great "as we look forward to another amazing and fun season for all of our member families."

"We are excited to be offering memberships NOW," he said. "You can check out the Montclaire Swim Club website for sign up details:

https://montclaireswimclub. com/

"Our Marlins Swim Team is all set and ready for action!," Rettle said. "Our team is proud to be a place where kids can learn about competitive swimming and experience fun and rewarding team experience with friends. The Marlins are the defending SWISA league champions. Go Marlins! "

To sign up for the swim team clock here:

https://montclaireswimclub. com/services/swimteam/

https://www.teamunify.com/ MemRegStart.jsp?team= recswisawwm

"Montclaire Swim Club is a place to learn and have fun," Rettle said. "We offer private and semi-private swim lessons by appointment through the managers.

"Parties and family fun activities are always a great way to enjoy summer. Montclaire swim club offers rental time for parties, family gatherings, and fun events. Bring your family, bring your friends."

For parties, click here:

https://montclaireswimclub. com/services/privateparties/

