EDWARDSVILLE - The Montclaire Swim Club won the vast majority of the races in all age groups in winning their Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association league opener 394-182 over Sunset Hills Country Club Thursday evening at Montclaire

The Marlins opened the new season successfully, taking an 181-82 decision over the Stingrays in the boys meet, while the Montclaire girls won their meet 213-100.

In the boys eight-and-under races, Sunset Hills won the 100-meter medley relay with a time of 2:20.03, with Conrad Huber of the Stingrays taking the 25-meter freestyle at 22.98 seconds. In the 50-meter freestyle, Montclaire's Conrad Shaffer won at 54.44 seconds, with Will Ferguson of the Marlins winning the 25-meter breaststroke at 31.78 seconds. Huber took the 25-meter backstroke at 27.90 seconds, with Sunset Hills winning the 100-meter freestyle relay at 2:04.92.

In the nine-and-10 year old boys division, Ashton Eastman of the Marlins took the 100-meter freestyle at 1:14.78, with Montclaire winning the 200-meter medley relay at 4:15.91, and Eastman taking his second event of the meet in the 50-meter freestyle of 35.19 seconds. The Marlins won another race in the 50-meter breaststroke, with Joe Meyer coming in at 1:02.59, with Eastman winning his third race in the 50-meter backstroke, having a time of 42.97 seconds. Indie Jackson won the 50-meter butterfly at 1:22.06, while Montclaire won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 3:13.03. Landon Frea of Montclaire also won the 25-meter butterfly at 1:23.03.

In the 11-and-12 age division for the boys, the Marlins' Caiden Calvin won the 50-meter freestyle at 1:12.03, while the Marlins won the 200-meter medley relay at 3:25.06. Calvin won the 50-meter freestyle at 32.21 seconds, while teammate Parker Schlomat won the 50-meter breaststroke at 52.60 seconds, and Colin Huber of the Stingrays won the 50-meter backstroke at 55.44 seconds. Calvin won his third race of the night by taking 50-meter butterfly at 37.28 seconds, and the Marlins won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:56.87.

The results of the 13-and-14 age group saw Cameron Oesch of Sunset Hills win the 200-meter freestyle at 1:07.63, while Elijah Ball of the Marlins won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:22.75. Montclaire also won the 200-meter medley relay at 2:23.82, and Braxton Tite of the Marlins took the win in the 50-meter freestyle at 29.00 seconds. Tite also took the 100-meter individual medley at 1:16.62, with Ball winning the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:31.47, and Sunset Hills' Brody Oesch taking the 100-meter backstroke at 2:01.67. The Marlins' Boden Rives won the 50-meter butterfly at 33.31 seconds, and Montclaire won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:07.56.

In the 15-18 age division, Jace Snyder of the Marlins won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:04.82, then went on to win the 50-meter freestyle at 30.00 seconds. and also took the 100-meter individual medley at 1:20.91. Nolan Csazar of the Stingrays won the 100-meter backstroke at 1:34.85, while in an open race, Rives won the 200-meter freestyle at 2:20.56.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

