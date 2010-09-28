Among the upcoming educational events being hosted by TreeHouse Wildlife Center are an evening of storytelling, a photography workshop and a program for preschoolers.

Internationally-renowned, African-American storyteller, Bobby Norfolk (pictured on the right), will perform “Monsters, Dragons and Ogres” on Friday, October 8, at 7 p.m. The program will be presented at the auditorium at Alton Middle School at 2200 College Avenue in Alton. Cornerstone Bank is sponsoring this event, which is a benefit for TreeHouse’s education program. Mr. Norfolk is an Emmy Award-winning storyteller, whose dynamic style will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. His delivery is both suspenseful and humorous and will provide a delightful evening of entertainment for all ages. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children, ages 3 and above. Tickets will be available at the door, which will be open at 6:30 p.m. TreeHouse will also have some live critter friends on hand to visit with - up close and personal.

Local naturalist and professional photographer, Vernon LeClaire, will facilitate a Fall Photography Workshop on Friday and Saturday, October 15 and 16, at TreeHouse’s new education center in Dow. Mr. LeClaire is a retired field biology teacher who has been photographing the outdoors for the past 45 years. The Friday evening portion of the workshop will focus on camera and photography techniques and will run from 7 until 10 p.m. Additionally, Mr. LeClaire will lead a short owl prowl during the evening. Saturday’s activities are scheduled from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and will be, primarily, in the field. The afternoon will conclude with a group picture critiquing session. Both novice and more experienced photographers are welcome to participate, and the workshop will address shooting with both 35mm and digital cameras. The fee is $25.00 per person, and reservations are requested. The fee includes all instruction, handouts and a continental breakfast and box lunch on Saturday. Participants will receive additional details regarding the schedule, gear and dress upon registration.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Nature Nuts” will have their premiere sessions on Tuesday, October 19. This program is designed for children ages 3 through 5 and will meet twice on the third Tuesday of each month. The morning session will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and the afternoon session will last from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Each session will be focused on a topic related to wildlife and nature and will include a field experience, a hands-on experiment or craft and a themed snack. “Creepy Crawly Critters” is the theme for the month of October. Each Nature Nuts child must be accompanied by an adult and registration is required. The program fee is $5.00 per child.

TreeHouse holds a public open house each fall. This year, the Annual Open House will be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 23 and 24, from noon until 5 pm daily. For the first time in it’s 31-year history, TreeHouse will host the open house at their new facility in Dow. Although the permanent resident animals cannot be moved until all outdoor cages are constructed, a variety of birds will be brought on-site for the two-day event. As in years past, there will be a raffle, including a variety of baskets; games and activities for children; and a food stand. This will also be a great opportunity to visit our new home and learn about all the volunteer opportunities available. The Annual Open House is a fun, family-friendly day, and admission is free.

For more information, or to register for any of the programs above, please contact: Sherry Droste, Education Director, at 618.466.2990, or at earthdae22@yahoo.com. Updates on TreeHouse events are also posted online at www.treehousewildlifecenter.com and on Facebook.

More like this: