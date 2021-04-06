ST. LOUIS – The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns after a pandemic pause, roaring into St. Louis for a high-octane weekend at The Dome at America’s Center on Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. Monster Jam®, one of the first family events to open its doors to fans since the global pandemic began in 2020, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. Tickets start at $20 on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, April 6, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on April 13. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Monster Jam is enthusiastic that fans are eager to attend a live event with family and friends and feel confident about their safety and well-being, as shown in multiple surveys. In order to meet and exceed those expectations, Monster Jam has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today’s live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at The Dome at America’s Center to a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. More information about The Dome at America’s Center’s safety policy can be found here. As an additional precaution for fans, face coverings are required for those age 2 and older, unless otherwise exempted by law. More information about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness can be found here.

Monster Jam has reimagined the live event guest experience and created contactless shopping for fans to order merchandise in advance or onsite from the comfort of their seat. Once ordered, guests can pick up their items at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the live event. Additional information can be found here.

St. Louis fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

The all-star truck lineup marks the first time in regular competition that the three Anderson siblings will battle against each other in the same Monster Jam event: the legendary Grave Digger® will be driven by Krysten; fan-favorite Adam trades his black and green wrecking machine for Megalodon®, the truck that redefined the phrase “jumping the shark” and set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title for the most monster trucks jumped by a monster truck; and in a limited-time, special appearance, Ryan gets behind the wheel of Bakugan Dragonoid™.

12-time Monster Jam World Finals® champion Tom Meents will be competing in Max-D™ Fire, while Todd LeDuc aims to crush the competition in Monster Energy®. Adding to this world-class roster are GUINNESS WORLD RECORD title holders Bryce Kenny in Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® and Bari Musawwir in Zombie™, both featured in the August Discovery Channel TV special Monster Jam: Breaking World Records. 2019 Monster Jam World Finals High Jump champion Cynthia Gauthier will compete in Monster Mutt® Dalmatian – Galaxy. Cory Rummell vies for the championship in Rage, while Jim Koehler returns in Avenger and Jamey Garner competes in Over Bored, respectively. Black Pearl, driven by Cole Venard, claims the last spot in the epic 12-truck lineup.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

WHEN:

Friday, May 14, 2021 – 7:00pm

Saturday, May 15, 2021 –7:00pm

Sunday, May 16, 2021 – 3:00pm

WHERE: The Dome at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63101

TRUCK LINEUP: Megalodon® driven by Adam Anderson; Grave Digger® driven by Krysten Anderson; Monster Energy® driven by Todd LeDuc; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® driven by Bryce Kenny; Max-D™ Fire driven by Tom Meents; Bakugan Dragonoid driven by Ryan Anderson; Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir; Monster Mutt® Dalmatian – Galaxy driven by Cynthia Gauthier; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; Rage driven by Cory Rummell; Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner and Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard.

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change

TICKETS: Event Tickets start at $20 each*

Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com

*Ticket prices subject to change – venue/ticketing fees may apply.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Monster Jam

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.

