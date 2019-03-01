EDWARDSVILLE - An Edwardsville woman - 28-year-old Monica M. Williams - was charged and issued an arrest warrant Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for armed robbery, a Class X felony.

The charges resulted from an investigation that began on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, when a cashier at Walgreens located at 102 W. Vandalia Street in Edwardsville, notified Edwardsville Police she had been robbed at gunpoint.

The Edwardsville Police Department Chief Jay Keeven said Williams is currently in custody in St. Louis, regarding an unrelated incident.

The public is reminded that criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.