GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced the resignation and departure of President Monica Bristow effective Nov. 30, 2017, on Thursday morning. Bristow plans to pursue the Illinois House of Representatives 111th District seat of Rep. Daniel Beiser that will open with his retirement.

RBGA Board Chairman August Wuellner said it was with a mixture of gratitude and sadness that the Board of Directors makes the announcement.

“Since 2003, Monica has played an integral role in the development and success of the organization, and while we will miss her and her and her inspiring leadership. We wish her the best of luck in pursuit of the seat in the Illinois House of Representatives 111th District that will open due to the announced retirement of current Representative Daniel Beiser."

Wuellner continued by saying the board wanted to thank Bristow for her 14 years of dedicated service to the RBGA, its member communities and businesses involving many significant accomplishments including:

Helping create the CEO Program for High School Seniors

Bringing local municipalities closer together to work for the interests of the whole Riverbend region

Working on the Illinois Medical Malpractice issues

Prevention of the General Revenue Tax

Participation in workforce issues

A committee has been formed by the Board of the RBGA to conduct a search for both an interim and permanent president in the coming months to lead the organization.

“We cannot thank Monica enough for the dedication, passion and enthusiasm she has given to the RBGA over the last 14 years,” Wuellner said. “She will be missed by the staff, board and membership alike.”

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide leadership to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth through the Riverbend community.

