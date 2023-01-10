INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the chicken in a resealable plastic bag, add 1/4 cup cornstarch and Simply Thai Seasoning - shake to coat evenly.

Heat the EVOO in a large pan over high heat

Add the chicken to the pan in a single layer

Cook for 3-4 minutes per side or until browned. Cook in multiple batches if needed.

Remove the chicken from the pan and place it on a plate lined with paper towels

Add 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil and onions to pan - sauté 3-4 minutes

Add the mushrooms to the pan - sauté till desired texture 3-4minutes

Add the garlic to the pan and cook for 30 seconds. Add the soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of toasted sesame oil, water, and brown sugar to the pan and bring to a simmer.

Mix the 4 teaspoons of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of cold water. Add the cornstarch to the sauce and bring to a boil; boil for 30-60 seconds until just thickened.

Add the chicken back to the pan and toss to coat with the sauce. Serve over rice if desired.

