ALTON - Money Smart Kids St. Louis & 5 A's Animal Shelter Alton are happy to announce the 3rd Place winner of the Money Smart Kids Essay Contest!

Blake Schaper, a homeschooled student at the Fortitude School of Alton received 3rd Place after his essay on Predatory Lending was read and scored by two separate panels of judges and submissions throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan Area.

Blake was happy to be able to designate 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton as the recipient of an additional $500 stipend. When asked why Blake chose 5A’s, he said, “I am immensely grateful to this shelter because it provided a home for our incredible cat before he came home with us.”

5A’s Animal Shelter has been in business for 65 years serving the Alton area by providing care for animals who have no homes. Receiving the donation of funds was Ric Jun who has been the director of 5A’s Animal Shelter for 15 years and was thankful for the donation to aid cats and dogs while they wait to be adopted into loving homes.

If you are interested in finding out more about pets available for adoption please call 618-466-3702.

