MONDAY

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, ST. PIUS X 1: Five different players scored for Marquette Catholic in an 5-1 opening-round win over St. Pius X of Festus, Mo., in the Sullivan Divsiion of the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker tournament at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., Monday. The Explorers improved to 6-4-2 on the year; the Lancers fell to 8-3.

Aaron Boulch, Trenton Dietiker, Chris Hartrich, Nick LaFata and Kwame Ngwa all scored for Marquette on the day. Marquette next plays Fox of Arnold, Mo., at 7:45 p.m. today at WWT Soccer Park.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 (MATCH ABANDONED): McGivney Catholic got goals from Matthew Geirer and Andrew Nwacha in a storm-shortened 2-0 win over Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday.

The match was abandoned in the 53rd minute due to lightining storms rolling into the area; the Griffins improved to 7-7 while the Eagles fell to 5-9.

CM meets backyard rival Roxana at 4:15 p.m. today at home; the Griffins take on East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wood River Soccer Park.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: D.J. Redden recorded the clean sheet as East Alton-Wood River blanked Metro East Lutheran 3-0 in a Prairie State Conference match at Wood River Soccer Park Monday; the Oilers went to 6-7 overall, 2-0 in the PSC; the Knights fell to 3-9 overall, 0-2 in the league.

Devin Curtis, Jared Liley and Ethan Moore all scored for EAWR in the win; the Oilers host Carlyle at 4:30 p.m. today at the Soccer Park while the Knights host Trenton Wesclin at 4:30 p.m. today.

TRIAD 3, CLAYTON 2: Two goals in the first half were enough to send Triad past Clayton 3-2 in a match played in Columbia, Ill., Monday. The Knights improved to 6-7-1 on the year, while the Greyhounds fell to 5-5.

Jaden Deatherage, Lucas Howard and Zach Kraabel all goaled for the Knights on the day; Reiss Naylor got the win in goal.

Triad takes on Wentzville Timberland at 6:30 p.m. today.



GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 18-22: Alton improved to 8-8 on the year with a 25-18, 25-22 road win over Piasa Southwestern Monday; the Piasa Birds fell to 2-14 on the season.

Lynna Fischer led the Redbirds with nine points, three kills and 10 digs on the night, with Sydney Schmidt adding four points, three kills and nine assists, Emily Stahl three points, six kills and 14 assists, Abby Powers four points and five kills, Grace Kane 11 digs and Gwen Hunter four points and four kills.

The Birds were led by Bailee Nixon's seven points with two aces with Lexy Hall adding four points on four aces and two kills, Bri Roloff five assists and two digs, Mayci Weiderman three points and five digs and Korrie Hopkins two kills and three blocks.

Alton is at Collinsville at 5:45 p.m. today in a Southwestern Conference match while Southwestern hosts Metro East Lutheran at 6 p.m. today.

BREESE MATER DEI 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7-8: Breese Mater Dei made short work of Marquette Catholic Monday as the Knights defeated the Explorers 25-7, 25-8; MCHS fell to 10-6 on the year, while the Knights improved to 10-3-2.

Jenna Zacha had three points on serve with an ace for Marquette, with Peyton Kline adding four assists, Kline, Carly Creel, Brooklyn Taylor and Natalie Ellebracht each getting a kill and Regina Guehlstorf adding three blocks.

The Explorers are off until Sept. 26, when they travel to Mount Olive for a Prairie State Conference match at 6p.m.



STAUNTON 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 15-11: East Alton-Wood River dropped a 25-15, 25-11 road decision to Staunton Monday night to drop to 4-10 on the season.

Jillian Barber had three blocks for the Oilers, while Madison Voudrie and Lora Ruyle each had three kills and Courtney Bazzell 10 digs.

EAWR travels to McGivney Catholic for a 6 p.m. Thursday match.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, LITCHFIELD 23-14: Metro East Lutheran improved to 5-14 on the year with a 25-23, 25-14 non-conference home win over Litchfield Monday evening at Hooks Gym.

Ellen Schulte had seven kills for the Knights on the night while Annie Kienle and Taylor Bradley each had three kills; Sidney Vetter contributed 14 assists and Emily Schwarz had 12 digs.

The Knights travel to Piasa Southwestern for a 6 p.m. match today.

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON 185, COLLINSVILLE 205: Alton was led by an 9-over 44 by Jenna Fleming as the Redbirds defeated Collinsville 185-205 in a Southwestern Conference match at the par-35 Rolling Hills course in Godfrey Monday.

Addison Gregory had a 10-over 45 for AHS, with Paige Wittman and Morgan Bemis each carding 13-over 48s to help the Redbirds; the day's medalist honors went to the Kahoks' Destiny Johnson, who fired an 8-over 43.

Alton travels to Pontoon Beach's Legacy Golf Course for a 3:30 p.m. Wednesday match against Granite City.

O'FALLON 161, EDWARDSVILLE 172: O'Fallon had six of the day's top seven rounds as the Panthers defeated Edwardsville 161-172 in a Southwestern Conference match at the par-35 Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh Monday.

Jessica Benson led the Tiges with a 3-over 38, which tied her for medalist honors with the Panthers' Alyssa McMinn; Sydney Sahuri shot an 8-over 43, Paige Hamel a 9-over 44 and Meara Schaefer a 12-over 47 on the day.

Edwardsville is at Pontoon Beach's Legacy Golf Course to meet Granite City at 3:30 p.m. today.

BOYS GOLF

EXPLORERS SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: Kolton Bauer fired a even-par 36 at Hillsboro Country Club to help Marquette Catholic to a second-place finish in a triangular meet Monday.

Host Hillsboro fired a team 157 to get past the Explorers, who had a team 159; Vandalia shot a team 187 on the day.

Jack Patterson had a 2-over 38 for MCHS, tying him with the Hilltoppers' Alex Eickhoff and Dane Huber and the Vandals' Scott Schulman; Sam Cogan had a 4-over 40 and Jack Warren had an 85 to complete the scoring for Marquette.

WEEKEND

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS TAKE FOURTH IN PEKIN: A team 310 was good enough to place Edwardsville in Saturday's Dragon Invitational at Pekin's par-72 Lick Creek Golf Course; Normal University had a team 301 to win the tournament, followed by Marion with a 303 and the host Dragons with a 307.

Ben Tyrell and Tanner White both had equal 3-over 75s to lead EHS on the day; Trevor Laub shot a 5-over 77 while Jon Ratterman and Zach Trimpe each fired 11-over 83s on the day.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 2, TRIAD 1: A Joe Lombardi goal in the 70th minute gave Alton a 2-1 win over Triad Saturday afternoon in Troy. The win put Alton a 7-4 on the year, while Triad fell to 5-7-1.

Roman Thomeczek had the other Redbird goal; Triad's only goal came from Zach Kraabel.

The Redbirds take on Troy Buchanan at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

COLLINSVILLE 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Five different Kahoks scored as Collinsville blanked Marquette Catholic 5-0 at Kahok Stadium Saturday evening. The Explorers fell to 5-4-2, while the Kahoks improved to 7-5.

Zane Baker, Sam Huster, Luke Liljegren, Trey Przybysz and C.J. Zitta all had goals for the Kahoks on the evening; Austin Gavlick recorded the clean sheet for Collinsville.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 7, GILLESPIE 0: A five-goal first half was enough to send Metro East Lutheran to a 7-0 win over Gillespie at home Saturday morning; the Knights went to 3-8 on the year, while the Miners fell to 0-6.

Noah Landers, Logan McDaniel and Owen Peterson each had a brace, or two goals, for MEL, while the other goal came from Nolan Gutjhar; Christian Brown recrded the clean sheet for the Knights.

MEL next plays East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. today at Wood River Soccer Park in a Prairie State Conference match.



JERSEY 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Jersey got three goals from three different players as the Panthers defeated East Alton-Wood River 3-1 Saturday morning at Wood River Soccer Park. The Panthers improved to 7-2 on the year, while the Oilers fell to 5-7.

Wyatt Freand, Andrew Kribs and Alan Wendell each had goals for JCHS, while Ethan Moore scored for the Oilers. Tucker Shalley got the win for the Panthers, while D.J. Redden took the loss for EAWR in goal.



