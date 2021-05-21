WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, CHESTER 1: A five run sixth inning was the boost that EAWR needed in going on to a win over Chester at GCS Ballpark.

Lucas Moore had two hits and three RBIs for the Oilers, while Kenny Beachum had two hits and a RBI and both Seth Slayden and Carson Reef also drove in a run each.

Tyler Robinson struck out four Hornet batters in six inning of work on the mound.

The Oilers improve to 2-15 on the year.

EDWARDSVILLE 8, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Edwardsville scored two times each in the first three innings en route to the Southwestern Conference win at West's park.

Grant Huebner had three hits and a RBI for the Tigers, with Hayden Moore having two hits and a RBI and both Kyle Modrusic, Ty Berumen and Adam Powell also had a RBI each.

Gannon Burns threw six innings, scattering three hits and striking our four to get the win.

Edwardsville is now 24-3 on the year, while the Maroons fall to 12-8.

COLLINSVILLE 6, ALTON 5: Alton scored all of its runs in the third after conceding three runs in the first to Collinsville, but the Kahoks scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take the SWC win at Vergil Fletcher Field.

Chris Thilman had two hits and two RBIs for Collinsville, while Jackson Parrill had two hits and a RBI and both Parker Conley and Nick Palmisano both drove in a run each.

Jackson Brooks and Preston Schepers both had a hit and RBI for the Redbirds, with Ian Barnard and James Vambeketes also having hits.

Ryker Cain struck out three on the mound for the Kahoks, while Ethan Bagwell fanned two. Owen Macias struck out five for Alton, and Vambektes fanned three.

Collinsville is now 7-16, while the Redbirds are now 9-10.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, GREENVILLE 3: Marquette scored three times in the fifth to take a road win at Greenville.

Matt Lehr had three hits, including a solo home run, and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Myles Paniagua had a pair of hits and a RBI and Charlie Fahnenstock, Nolan Rea and Logan Sternickle all had RBIs

Rea struck out seven Comet batters on the mound, while Andrew Roth fanned two.

Marquette is now 7-15 on the year.

MENDON UNITY 5, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: Unity scored single runs in the first, third and fourth, then plated two runs in the fifth to take the win at Calhoun.

Kaden Baalman had two hits and drove in the Warriors' only run, while Luke Wickenhauser also hd a pair of hits and Nick Baalman had the only other hit.

Davis Wilson struck out six Mustang batters on the mound for Calhoun.

The Warriors are now 1-11.

GRANITE CITY 8, O'FALLON 5: Granite City snapped a four game losing streak by scoring five times in the seventh to defeat O'Fallon at Blazier Field.

Aiden Tongay had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Mason McMurray had two hits, Mason Roher drove in a pair of runs and Brendan McKechan and Alex Wright each drove in a run.

Grant Wright threw four innings to get the win on the mound.

Granite is now 10-12, while the Panthers slip to 15-7.

GILLESPIE 6, ROXANA 3: Gillespie scored five runs in the second, and it was all that the Miners needed in going on to a South Central conference home win over Roxana.

Connor House had two hits and a RBI for the Shells, while Gavin Huffman had a hit and RBI, both Austin Martin and Braeden Wells had hits and Elias Theis also drove in a run.

Huffman struck out nine on the mound for Roxana.

The Shells go to 10-9 on the year.

TRIAD 5, JERSEY 1: Triad scored twice in the second and single runs in the third, fourth and sixth in going on to a Mississippi Valley Conference win at the JCHS Sports Complex.

Frank Derner, Gabe Giacoletto, Alex Peetz and John Rea each had two hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Brady Twyman also drove in a run.

Connor Bain struck out 11 batters in five-and-two-thirds innings of work on the mound for Triad.

The Knights are now 17-6, while the Panthers go to 9-13.

In another game played on Wednesday, Mascoutah won over Civic Memorial 12-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, BELLEVILLE WEST 21-22: Marquette pulled out a close two-set sweep of Belleville West at Marquette Family Arena.

Justin Atkinson served up five points and an ace for the Explorers, going along with a kill, five blocks and 20 assists, Grant Heinz had three points and a block, Brody Hendricks had three points, a kill and three blocks, Raymond McFadden had three points and a block, William Roderfeld had three blocks, Jake Roth had two points, 16 kills and five blocks, Chad Tesson came up with a kill and three blocks and Davin Thompson served up seven points to go with two aces and five kills.

Marquette is now 8-4, while the Maroons slip to 3-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 4, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Lillian Bloomquist had a brace (two goals), while Kasey Niedhardt and Darcie Popmarkoff also struck for Granite as they collected all three points at Mater Dei.

Leah Hale, Ella Hickam and Madison Vasiloff had assists for the Warriors, while Alivia Upshaw had one save as she and Mara Withers shared the clean sheet.

Carissa Litteken made 10 saves for the Knights.

Granite is now 9-5-1, while Mater Dei goes to 0-9-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

CAROL SCHNEIDER MASCOUTAH GIRLS INVITATIONAL

TRIAD FINISHES FIFTH, CM TIES FOR 11TH, GRANITE 13TH AT MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL: Granite City's Emily Sykes was a double winer in both the shot put and discus throw, while Triad's Faith Grapperhaus was second in both the 100 and 200 meters and Mattie Noyes won the 1,600 meters for Triad and Isabella Dugger won the 100 meter hurdles at the Carol Schneider Mascoutah Invitational girls track meet, ran Wednesday at Mascoutah High.

The host Indians won the meet with 128 points, with DuQuoin the runner-up at 97 points, Highland was third with 66 points, O'Fallon was fourth at 59 points, the Knights came in fifth with 49 points, Nashville was sixth with 48 points, Waterloo was seventh with 46 points, Freeburg finished eighth with 42 points, Marion was ninth with 40 points and Breese Central rounded out the top ten with 36 points.

The Eagles tied with Columbia for 11th with 31 points each, the Warriors were 13th with 28 points, Carbondale was 14th with 15 points and Madison came in 15th with three points.

Sykes' winning throw in the shot put was 9.52 meters, with CM's Payton Mormino coming in third at 8.86 meters, Triad's Gracie Johns sixth at 7.72 meters and teammate Abby Kesterson seventh at 7.53 meters. Sykes took the discus with a toss of 32.20 meters, while the Eagles' Olivia Goodman was second at 26.25 meters, Johns fifth at 22.36 meters and Kesterson sixth at 22.06 meters.

Grapperhaus had a time of 13.15 seconds in the 100 meters and 26.98 second in the 200 meters, while Noyes' winning time in the 1,600 was 6:02.32 and Dugger's time in the 100 meter hurdles was 16.59 seconds.

Triad came in fifth in the 4x200 meter relay at 1:53.87, and came in second in the 4x800 meter relay, having a time of 10:02.87.

In the Prairie State Conference meet, also held Wednesday at East Alton-Wood River Memorial Stadium, the Oilers won both the boys and girls meets. EAWR took the boys meet with 138 points, while Father McGivney Catholic was second at 74 points, Metro-East Lutheran was third with 68 points and Bunker Hill came in fourth with 18 points.

In the girls meet, the Oilers won with 144 points, with the Minutemaids second at 50 points, the Griffins were third with 16 points and the Knights were fourth with eight points.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 11, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Roxana scored in four of the five innings played in going on to the win at Metro-East.

Calista Stahlhut had three hits and three RBIs for the Shells, while Payton Hartman had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and Desiree Shumate had a hit and a RBI.

Stahlhut went all the way in the circle, striking out 11.

Roxana is now 6-5, while the Knights are now 0-6.

JERSEY 10, MASCOUTAH 2: Jersey scored seven runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth in going on to the MVC win over Mascoutah at the JCHS Sports Complex.

Ryleigh Jones had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Shelby Koenig and Emma Plasmeier both had two hits and each also drove in a run, Michelle Maag had a pair of hits, Bria Tuttle had two RBIs and Caroline Gibson also drove home a run.

Koenig threw another complete game in the circle, fanning eight.

Jersey is now 13-6, while the Indians drop to 6-13.

BELLEVILLE EAST 5, COLLINSVILLE 0: East scored all of its runs in the home half of the third in going on to the win at home over Collinsville.

Kandra Butcher, Riley Simpson and Mackenzie Young had the hits for the Kahoks, while Butcher tossed another complete game in the circle, striking out three.

The Lancers up their mark to 16-8, while Collinsville goes to 10-9.

BREESE MATER DEI 12, GRANITE CITY 2: Mater Dei scored four in the second and five in the fifth in taking the win over visiting Granite City.

Mattie Lienemann had a hit and the Warriors' only two RBIs, while Kayla Huskamp, Rileigh Hayes and Heidi Schipkowski had the other hits on the day.

Jasmine Turner had three strikeouts in the circle for Granite.

The Knights are now 8-6, while the Warriors go to 0-12.

ALTON 13, O'FALLON 2: Alton struck for 11 runs in the fifth to break a tie and go on to the SWC win at O'Fallon.

Lynna Fisher had three hits, including a pair of home runs, and four RBIs for the Redbirds, while Alyson Haegle had two hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI, Alissa Sauls had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Audrey Evola and Shelby Kulp also had two hits and a RBI and both Olivia Ducey and Emma Kiger had two RBIs.

Haegele went all the way in the circle, fanning one.

Alton is now 9-7, while the Panthers fall to 5-11.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 2: Southwestern scored five times in the fifth to break open the game and win at QND.

Abby McDonald had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Hannah Nixon had a pair of hits, Megan Bailey drove home a pair of runs and both Bri Roloff and Sydney Baumgartner each had a RBI.

Baumgartner went all the way in the circle, striking out four Raider batters.

Southwestern is now 12-5 on the year.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: Marquette scored twice in the first and third innings, and once in the second and fourth in going on to a win at Calhoun.

Hayley Porter had three hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Kiley Beth Kirchner and Lauren Lenihan both had two hits and a RBI and Abby Sullivan also drove in a run.

Lucy Kallal, Kylie Angel, Charleigh Wilson and Colleen Schumann all had hits for the Warriors, while Angel struck out six in the circle and Elly Pohlman fanned two.

Lenihan had another complete game in the circle for Marquette, striking out 11.

The Explorers are now 16-4, while Calhoun goes to 8-6.

In another game played on Wednesday, Waterloo won over Civic Memorial 15-2.

TUESDAY, MAY 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 9, GRANITE CITY 1: Highland jumped out to a 4-1 lead after three innings, then scored twice in the sixth and three times in the seventh to take the win over Granite at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Alec Bonvicino and Alex Wright had the Warriors' only hits, while Mason McMurray drove in Granite's only run. Owen McMichael struck out three on the mound.

The Bulldogs are now 14-8, while the Warriors drop to 9-12.

TRIAD 11, JERSEY 1: Triad scored all of its runs between the second and fifth innings in going on to the Mississippi Valley Conference win at home over Jersey.

John Rea hit a pair of two-run homers for the Knights, while Brady Twyman had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs, Connor Bain also had three hits, Drew Watts had two hits and a RBI and both Brayden Proffitt and Wyatt Bugger also drove in a run each.

Ian Sullivan had a hit and RBI for the Panthers, while Blake Carey and Owen Goetten had the other hits on the day.

Watts went all the way on the mound for Triad, striking out eight, while Goetten fanned two.

The Knights are now 17-6, while the Panthers slip to 8-11.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 7, HARDIN CALHOUN 3: A five run fifth inning was the difference as Triopia defeated visiting Calhoun.

Luke Wickenhauser had two hits for the Warriors, while Grant Gilman had a hit and a RBI and Kaden Baalman had the only other hit in the game.

Wickenhauser struck out nine Trojan batters on the mounds, while Gilman fanned two.

The Warriors are now 1-10 for the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

FREEBURG 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Brooke Neighbors and Kylie Kisgen both had hat tricks, while Maddie Casey, Avery Hasseldenz and Kathleen Lester also scored in Freeburg's win over visiting EAWR.

Hasseldenz and Kisgen also had two assists each, while Neli Diaz also had an assist.

Layla Bock had 12 saves in goal for the Oilers, while Alexis Vogel recorded the clean sheet for the Midgets.

Freeburg is now 6-8-0, while EAWR goes to 0-10-0.

BELLEVILLE WEST 3, COLLINSVILLE 2: Allyson Carroll, Reagan Grawe and Carolyne Mathenia scored for West, while Jordan Gary and Mariah Siverly found the back of the net for Collinsville as the Maroons defeated the Kahoks at Bob Goalby Field.

Sarah Foley and Mathenia had assists for West, while Gary and Morgan Rader had assists for Collinsville.

Sydney Sommer had nine saves in goal for the Kahoks, while Kameryn Cortese made five saves for the Maroons.

West is now 5-7-0, while Collinsville slips to 8-5-0.

In other games played Tuesday, Edwardsville won at Belleville East 1-0 and O'Fallon defeated Alton 6-0.

MONDAY, MAY 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ROXANA 1, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: A second inning run for Roxana was the only one of the game as the Shells held Southwestern to two hits to get the win on the road.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett had two hits for Roxana, while Connor House drove in the only run of the game. Clayton Peuterbaugh and John Watts had the only hits on the day for the Piasa Birds.

Ty Renaud went all the way on the mound for the Shells, striking out seven, while Watts also tossed a complete game for Southwestern, fanning seven.

Roxana is now 10-8, while the Birds go to 4-13.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14, GRANITE CITY 8: Marquette scored five times in the first, with Granite countering with six in the second, but the Explorers scored five more runs in the seventh to take the win over the Warriors at Babe Champion Field.

Logan Sternickle had a big day at the plate with three hits and five RBIs for Marquette, while Charlie Fahnenstock had three hits and drove in a run, Matt Lehr and Nolan Rea each had two hits and a pair of RBIs, Braden Coles also had two hits, Brayden Hamilton drove in two runs and Logan Dennis also had a RBI.

Alex Wright and Brady Smallie each had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs for Granite, while Brendan McKechan, Mason McMurray and Aiden Tongay also had RBIs.

Sean Mitchell struck out seven while on the mound, with Wright and Tongay each fanning three.

The Explorers are now 6-15, while the Warriors go to 9-11.

Two other games --- Triad at Jersey and Litchfield and Carlinville --- were postponed due to rain.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, ALTON 22-15: Marquette won a very close first set, then took the measure of Alton in their first ever meeting at Marquette Family Arena.

Justin Atkinson had six points, two aces, three kills, a block and 15 assists for the Explorers, while Ryan DeClue had a kill and three blocks, Rolan Eveans served up two points and an ace, Brody Hendricks had nine points, two kills and two blocks, Raymond McFadden and William Roderfeld both had a block each, Jake Roth had three points, and ace, 10 kills and four blocks, Will Schwartz served up four points and an ace, Chad Tesson had a kill and two blocks and Davin Thompson came up with three points, an ace, two kills, three blocks and two assists.

Marquette is now 7-3, while the Redbirds drop to 0-6.

In another match, Belleville East won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-12, 25-9.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 3, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Taylor Carson, Emmi Hogan and Kasey Niedhardt all found the back of the net for Granite in their road win at Central.

Carson and Niedhardt also had assists while Mara Withers had two saves and both Alivia Upshaw and Reece Smallie had one save each in sharing the clean sheet.

The Warriors are now 8-5-1, while the Cougars fall to 5-4-2.

ROXANA 7, GILLESPIE 0: Macie Lucas had a hat trick, while Lorali Copeland, Kendall Kamp, Isabel Montano and Olivia Mouser all scored in Roxana's home win over Gillespie.

Makenna John, Regan Lynn, Mouser and Audrey Wiegand all had assists, with Kaylyn Dixon recording the clean sheet.

The Shells are now 10-0-2, while the Miners drop to 1-8-2.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 15, GRANITE CITY 5: East scored all of its runs in the first five innings in going on to a home win over Granite City.

Maddi Rodriguez had three hits for the Lancers, while Beyla Smith had two hits, including a homer, and a pair of RBIs, Lily Mentzler also had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, and five different players each had a RBI in the game.

Jasmine Turner had two hits for the Warriors, while Heidi Schipowski drove in two runs and Brooke Donohue and Evany Hernandez each had a RBI.

Brooklyn Thouvenot struck out four in the circle for East.

The Lancers are now 15-8, while Granite goes to 0-11.

TRIAD 2, JERSEY 1 (eight innings): Jersey and Triad held each other scoreless through regulation, then the Panthers plated a run in the top of the eight, only to see the Knights come back with two in the bottom of the inning to get the win at home in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Triad's park.

Sydney Gillis and Bria Tuttle had two hits each for Jersey, while Grace Myers drove in the Panthers' run in the eighth.

Jenna Bohnenstiehl had the game winning hit and RBIs for Triad, while Ali Grenzbach, Sam Hartoin and Sam Jarman also had hits.

Malorey Kessinger went all the way in the circle for the Knights, striking out 10, and Shelby Koenig did likewise for the Panthers, fanning six.

Triad is now 14-6, while Jersey goes to 12-6.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, MASCOUTAH 2: A three run first and a four run seventh were all the CM needed in a road win at Mascoutah.

Braylen Cox, Ally Hallstead and Kelbie Zupan all had a hit and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Kaydence Harlan had the other RBI.

MaKayla Collman tossed a complete game in the circle, striking out one.

CM improves to 3-16, while the Indians are now 6-12.

Four other games --- Mulberry Grove at Bunker Hill, Staunton-Mt. Olive at Pana, Roxana at Piasa Southwestern and East Alton-Wood River at Red Bud --- were postponed due to rain.

