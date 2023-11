Monday/Tuesday Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, MARCH 9 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL Piasa Southwestern 44, Brussels 23 Valmeyer 55, New Athens 32 Triad 54, Civic Memorial 38 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 54, Father McGivney Catholic 47 Belleville East 43, Collinsville 38 Belleville West 64, O'Fallon 45 Bunker Hill 55, East Alton-Wood River 46 Edwardsville 44, Alton 31 Highland 42, Jersey 39 Granite City 57, Breese Mater Dei 51 Griggsville-Perry 52, Hardin Calhoun 32 GIRLS BASKETBALL Vandalia 44, Carlinville 37 Roxana 31, Gillespie 24 Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 62, East Alton-Wood River 34 Edwardsville 68, Alton 34 O'Fallon 55, Belleville West 18 Civic Memorial 46, Triad 43 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 49, Granite City 20 Belleville East 60, Collinsville 47 BOYS SOCCER (NOTE: Home teams will be listed first) Jersey 1, Beardstown 1 Father McGivney Catholic 0, Triad 1 Staunton 0, Hillsboro 2 Belleville East 2, Alton 0 Belleville West 0, O'Fallon 0 (After Extra Time) Collinsville 2, Edwardsville 2 (After Extra Time, Edwardsville wins 5-4 in penalty shootout) NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BANKER'S LIFE FIELDHOUSE, INDIANAPOLIS FIRST ROUND Article continues after sponsor message Illinois 67, Wisconsin 42 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT CLOVER PARK, PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. New York Mets 5, St. Louis Cardinals 3 EUROPEAN SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- ROUND OF 16 SECOND LEG (NOTES: All series are two games, home-and-home, total goals. If aggregate score is tied at end of second leg, team with the most away goals scored advances. If all tied at end of second leg, 30 minutes extra time is played, followed by penalty shootout, if needed. Home teams are listed first in scorelines.) Juventus FC (Italy) 3, FC Porto (Portugal) 2 (Aggregate score: Juventus 4, Porto 4. Away goals: Juventus 1, Porto 2) Borussia Dortmund BVB (Germany) 2, Sevilla FC (Spain) 2 (Aggregate score: Dortmund 5, Sevilla 4. Away goals: Dortmund 3, Sevilla 2.) MONDAY, MARCH 8 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL Bunker Hill 59, Gillespie 37 Valmeyer 63, Dupo 31 Triad 59, Waterloo 49 Jersey 55, Civic Memorial 49 Hardin Calhoun 41, Piasa Southwestern 27 GIRLS BASKETBALL Valmeyer 49, Dupo 29 Father McGivney Catholic 64, Nokomis 33 Marquette Catholic 51, Roxana 28 Triad 52, Waterloo 34 Civic Memorial 61, Jersey 35 BOYS SOCCER Marquette Catholic 3, Columbia 2 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE San Jose Sharks 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT) MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA. Miami Marlins 7, St. Louis Cardinals 7 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip