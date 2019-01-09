TUESDAY, JANUARY 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 59, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 32: Matthew Jackson led the Panthers with 17 points, while Tucker Shalley added 12 as Jersey defeated the Piasa Birds at Havens Gym.

Addis Moore led Southwestern with 23 points, while Ryne Hanslow added six.

Jersey improves to 9-10; the Birds are now 5-11 on the season.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 84, BUNKER HILL 29: Nate Hall led four Marquette players in double figures with 15 points as the Explorers bounced back from a loss to Breese Mater Dei last week to defeat the Minutemen at home.

Jack Rice added 13 for Marquette, while Iggy MdGee and Brett Terry had 10 each.

Jacob Weidman led Bunker Hill with 14 points, while Devon Ralston added five.

The Explorers improve to 16-2, while the Minutemen are now 1-6.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 71, ROXANA 50: Karson Huels led the way for Gibault with 23 points, including five threes, as the Hawks defeated Roxana at home.

John Sweeney added 11 for Gibault, while Andrew Beckman led the Shells with 16 points, and Parris White chipped in with 12.

The Hawks move to 8-10, while the Shells are now 7-10.

GRANITE CITY 53, BELLEVILLE EAST 37: Zidane Moore led the Warriors with 14 points, while Keyon White added nine as Granite won its first game since finishing sixth in the Collinsville Holiday Classic, defeating the Lancers for the second time this season.

The Warriors improve to 9-5, while East falls to 8-10.

COLUMBIA 39, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 38: Cole Khoury led the Eagles with 17 points, while Jackson Holmes and Jon Peterson each had seven as Columbia nipped Metro-East at home.

Jason Williams, Jr. led the Knights with 20 points, while Jonah Wilson added on nine.

The Eagles are now 11-6, while Metro-East falls to 10-8.

LITCHFIELD 62, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 54: Zion Adams led the Oilers with 19 points, while Andrew Raymond had 12 points and Jake Wells 10 as EAWR lost on the road to Litchfield.

Sam Painter had another big night for the Purple Panthers, scoring 33 points, while Brady Bishop added 11 for Litchfield.

The Panthers are now 11-3 on the year, while the Oilers fall to 6-14.

BREESE CENTRAL 45, CIVIC MEMORIAL 27: Bryce Zupan again led the way for the Eagles with 11 points, while Will Buhs added seven in CM’s loss at Breese Central.

The Cougars go to 10-6, while the Eagles are now 5-12.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 46, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 37: Jonah Schell had 16 points, while Tommy Kunz added 11 as the Warriors lost their first game after the Holiday break at Maryville Christian.

Noah Scroggins added nine points for MVCS, while Schell had 17 rebounds.

The Warriors fall to 5-8 on the year, and host Liberty Christian of Maryville in their homecoming game Friday night, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 28, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 24: Gracie Reels led the Cavaliers with eight points, while Rachel Olroyd added six as Carlinville got by EAWR at home.

LeighAnn Nottke and Jayden Ulrich each scored six points for the Oilers.

The Cavvies are now 15-2, while EAWR falls to 9-7.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 50, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 23: Rachel Gaworski had seven points, while Ashtyn Wright added six as the Warriors dropped the decision to Maryville Christian on the road.

MVCS drops down to 8-3 on the season, and hosts Liberty Christian of Maryville in the Warriors’ homecoming match Friday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

CARROLLTON 69, BUNKER HILL 25: Hannah Krumwiede scored 31 points, and Marley Mullink added 28 as the Hawks defeated the Minutemaids at home.

Brylie Chrisman led Bunker Hill with 10 points, while Haley Burris added six.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

DALLAS 3, ST. LOUIS 1: Tyler Seguin scored twice and added an assist, while St. Louis native and former Blues goalie Ben Bishop had 26 saves as the Dallas Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.

Seguin scored in the first period, and scored again in the second to make it 3-0, while John Klingberg scored on a five-on-three advantage for the Stars. David Perron scored in the second to make it 3-1, but Bishop stopped all 14 of St. Louis’ shots in the third period to preserve the win.

The Blues had a chance on back-to-back power plays in the first five minutes of the game, but failed to score on either opportunity.

Jake Allen had 15 saves for the Blues, who 0-5-0 on the back end of back-to-back games this season, having come off a 3-0 win at Philadelphia the night before. They are the only team in the NHL who have yet to win the second game of a back-to-back series this season.

The Blues, who fall to 17-20-4 as they reach the halfway point of their schedule, host Montreal Thursday night in a 7 p.m. face-off.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 82, Bunker Hill 29

Brussels 50, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 46

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 71, Roxana 50

East St. Louis 58, Alton 49

Granite City 53, Belleville East 37

Jersey 59, Piasa Southwestern 32

Columbia 39, Metro-East Lutheran 38

Litchfield 62, East Alton-Wood River 54

Breese Central 45, Civic Memorial 27

Maryville Christian 46, Mississippi Valley Christian 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlinville 28, East Alton-Wood River 24

O’Fallon 69, Alton 46

Edwardsville 70, Collinsville 38

Maryville Christian 50, Mississippi Valley Christian 23

Carrollton 69, Bunker Hill 25

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY, JANUARY 7 RESULTS

Bethalto 8, Highland 1

Granite City 5, Triad 3

Belleville 12, East Alton-Wood River 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Dallas Stars 3, St. Louis Blues 1

MONDAY, JANUARY 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CALVARY LUTHERAN 63, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 55: In a game played on Saturday afternoon, Sami Kasting had one of her best games of the season, scoring 33 points, while Destiny Williams added seven. But it wasn’t enough, as Calvary Lutheran defeated the Knights.

Metro-East held a 19-14 lead after the first quarter, but trailed at halftime 34-27. It was 63-55 after three quarters, but both teams failed to score in the final period, leading to the Calvary win.

The Knights are now 10-5 on the season, and host Father McGivney Catholic on Friday night at Hooks Gym, in a 7:30 p.m. tip.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 65, HARDIN CALHOUN 50: Sophie Lorton scored 18 points, while Emily Clowers added 15 as the Warriors lost on the road at QND.

Sydney Hummert led the Raiders with 25 points, while Madison L. Meyer added 15 and Kassidy Kenning had 10.

Calhoun is now 7-12 on the season and hosts Carrollton in an important Western Illinois Valley Conference game Thursday night.

TRIAD 40, WATERLOO 19: Heather Rood led the Knights with 12 points, while three others – Ali Barisch, Krista Cochran and Caleigh Miller – added six as Triad won at Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Aubrey Hubbard led the Bulldogs with eight points, while Haley Aldridge had four.

The Knights improve to 9-8 on the year.

ST. LOUIS MILLER CAREER ACADEMY 53, EAST ST. LOUIS 49: Mya Glanton led the way for the Flyers with 14 points, while Veronica Sherrod, Ronnisha Spencer and Jazzmine Young each had six as East Side lost to Miller Career Academy of St. Louis.

Antuanae Garrett led the Jaguars with 13 points, while Rayn Tally added 11 points and Kelsey Harris 10.

The Flyers fell to 6-12 on the season.

TEUTOPOLIS 58, CIVIC MEMORIAL 46: Anna Hall led the way with 17 points, while Kourtland Tyus added 16 as the Eagles lost to the Wooden Shoes on the road.

CM led at quarter time 14-11, and 26-24 at halftime, but T-Town outscored the Eagles 34-20 in the second half to win.

CM is now 17-4 on the year, while the Shoes go to 7-1.

JERSEY 63, GILLESPIE 44: Clare Breden had a team-high 19 points while Bella Metzler added 14 as the Panthers won at Havens Gym over Gillespie.

Jersey led from wire-to-wire, leading the Miners 25-7 at quarter time and 39-19 at halftime in getting the home win.

The Panthers improve to 12-6 on the season, while Gillespie falls to 8-11.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 55, DUPO 42: Sami Kasting once again led the Knights, scoring 15 points, while Miriam Wolff added 12 at Metro-East defeated the Tigers at Hooks Gym.

The Knights led all the way, building a 15-7 lead after one, and a 24-16 halftime lead in going on to the win.

Metro-East is now 10-5 on the year; Dupo falls to 6-14.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CONCORD TRIOPIA 49. HARDIN CALHOUN 44 (OT): Drew Baalman had 16 points and Corey Nelson 11 as the Warriors fell to Concord Triopia in overtime Monday night.

Calhoun and the Trojans were tied 39-39 at the end of regulation, but Triopia outscored the Warriors 10-5 in the overtime to gain the win.

Calhoun falls to 9-4 on the season.

BOWLING

REDBIRDS LOSE AT O’FALLON: The Alton bowling teams lost to O’Fallon in a dual meet Monday evening on the road.

The boys team lost to the Panthers 35-5, the girls team lost to O’Fallon 35.5-4.5, and the boys junior varsity fell 5-2.

Jared Cochran led the boys’ varsity with a 572 series, while Chris Duke threw a 571. Alex Bergin led the girls with a 655 set, and Ashley Westbrook came in with a 578. The JV boys were led by Clayton Pilger’s 597 series.

The Redbirds host Belleville East in their Senior Night meet Wednesday evening at Bowl Haven Lanes.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 3, PHILADELPHIA 0: Veteran minor league goalie Jordan Binnington, called up from San Antonio of the American Hockey League on Saturday, became the second Blues’ goalie ever – the first since Rich Parent against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 26, 1999 – to record a shutout in his first NHL start as the Blues defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 Monday night at Wells Fargo Cente

Binnington, a third-round pick of St. Louis in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, had only played in three previous games with the Blues before his start. He stopped all 25 Flyers’ shots in recording his first NHL win.

Brayden Schenn scored 41 seconds into the second period, then Vladimir Tarasenko scored off a wrist shot at 11:00 to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead after two. David Perron added an empty net goal late in the third to seal the Blues’ win.

Carter Hart made 35 saves for Philadelphia.

St. Louis, now 17-19-4, goes up against the Dallas Stars tonight at Enterprise Center. Face-off time is 7 p.m.



SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Triad 40, Waterloo 19

Father McGivney Catholic 37, East Alton-Wood River 28

St. Louis Miller Career Academy 53, East St. Louis 49

Teutopolis 58. Civic Memorial 46

Jersey 63, Gillespie 44

Metro-East Lutheran 55, Dupo 46

Calvary Lutheran 63, Metro-East Lutheran 55 (Saturday)

Quincy Notre Dame 65, Hardin Calhoun 50

Winchester West Central 64, South County 24

Pittsfield 37, Buda Western 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Concord Triopia 49. Hardin Calhoun 44 (OT)

BOWLING

Boys Varsity: O’Fallon 35, Alton 5

Girls Varsity: O’Fallon 35.5, Alton 4.5

Boys Junior Varsity: O’Fallon 5, Alton 2

MVCHA HOCKEY

Granite City 5, Triad 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, Philadelphia Flyers 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

2018 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

LEVI’S STADIUM, SANTA CLARA, CALIF.

(2) Clemson Tigers 44, (1) Alabama Crimson Tide 16Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

