TUESDAY, APRIL 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

Much of the outdoor sporting schedule in baseball, softball and girls soccer was postponed due to the cold and snowy weather on Tuesday. There were some events that were played, however:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 23-25-25, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 25-7-5: After dropping the first set, Metro-East totally dominated Maryville Christian on its way to the road win.

Morgan Ashauer served up seven points to go alone with 12 assists for the Knights, while Peyton Ashauer had three kills and three blocks, Allison Biver had three points and two aces, Sophia Bold had seven points and 10 assists, Sarah Henke came up with four kills and a block, Anne Kienle had 17 points, 11 aces, nine kills and a block, Chloe Langerdorf came up with seven points, twp aces, a kill and a block, Caitlin Reynolds had six points, three aces, six kills and four blocks, Hannah Ritter served up three points and Vivienne Runnals had two kills and two assists against the Lions.

Metro-East improved to 8-6 on the season.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS TENNIS

Roxana at Marquette Catholic --- postponed, snow

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

O'Fallon 25-25, Belleville West 15-15

GIRLS SOCCER

Alton vs. O'Fallon --- postponed, snow

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Metro-East Lutheran 23-25-25, Maryville Christian 25-7-6

Valmeyer 25-25, Red Bud 17-20

Highland 25-25, Jersey 18-19

Civic Memorial 25-21-25, Triad 21-25-19

Collinsville 25-25, Granite City 17-15

Marquette Catholic 25-17-26, Piasa Southwestern 13-25-24

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche --- postponed, COVID-19 protocols

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington Nationals 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

MONDAY, APRIL 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, MORRISONVILLE 2: Southwestern came from behind, allowing Morrisonville's only two run in the first before scoring once in the third, three times in the fourth and once in the sixth to take the win at home.

Colin LeMarr had two hits and drove home a pair of runs, while Gabe Hutchins had a hit and a RBI and both Hank Bouillon and Clayton Stepdaughter had the other hits for the Pisa Birds.

Cale Schumann went four innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits to the Mohawks while striking out three, and John Watts got the save, throwing three innings and scattered two hits, fanning four.

Southwestern is now 1-1 on the season.

BELLEVILLE EAST 13, TRIAD 9: Belleville East scored seven runs in the fifth, then added four more in the sixth to help defeat Triad in Troy.

Micah Georgian led the Lancers with three hits and five RBIs, while Joseph Mendola had three hits and a RBI, Brook Barton and Drew Moran each had two hits and drove home a run, Cam Gansauer also had two hits, and Alan Mason, Zander Mueth and Kannon Walker also had RBIs.

John Rea and Connor Bain each had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Brady Twyman had two hits and Gabe Giacalletto, Alex Paetz and Brayden Proffitt all had RBIs.

Barton and Walker each struck out three batters for East, while Drew Watts fanned five for Triad.

The Lancers are now 1-2, while the Knights drop to 2-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, MT. OLIVE 5: McGivney scored four times in the fourth, seven in the sixth and once in the seventh to come out on top at Mt. Olive's park in their Prairie State Conference opener.

Austin Callovini and Daniel Gierer both had two hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Matthew Gierer and Jacob McKee had a hit and two RBIs, Drew Sowerwine had a hit and a RBI and Gabe Smith had the other hit on the day.

Jackson Rodgers threw four innings in relief to get the win, allowing only one hit while walking five and striking out nine Wildcats, with Clayton Hopfinger fanning three.

McGivney is now 3-0, while the Wildcats open their season 0-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, GILLESPIE 1 (10 INNINGS): CM pushed across a run in the home half of the 10th inning after drawing level in the sixth in getting the win at home over Gillespie.

Brendon Smith had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, with Ian Heflin and Nick Williams having the only other hits on the evening.

Williams went six innings in relief and struck out seven to get the win on the mound, while Peyton Keller fanned four and Braden Arview struck out three.

CM is now 3-1, while the Miners drop to 2-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 3, HILLSBORO 2: Sally Hudson, Sommer Parker and Chloe Whited all struck in the second half to help give Jersey the three points at home over visiting Hillsboro.

Whited had two assists to go along with her goal, while Carly Daniels made four saves to get the win in goal for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 2-0-0, while the Hilltoppers open their season 0-1-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

JERSEY 25-25, CARROLLTON 22-14: Jersey won a close opening set, then closed out Carrollton to sweep their match at Carrollton's gym.

Layla Mullink had four points and nine assists for the Hawks, while Callie McAdams served up four points and two aces, Brea Lehr also served up four points, Ava Uhles had four kills and a block, Hannah Rhoades had five kills and Grace Albrecht had five kills and three blocks.

The Panthers are now 6-8 on the season, while Carrollton goes to 4-10.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 10, ALTON 3: Triad scored twice in the third, fourth and fifth innings, then put up four runs in the seventh to take the road win over Alton.

Kelsey Neace had two hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Mallory Kessinger had three hits and two RBIs, Ali Grenzbach had two hits, including her first home run of the year, and a RBI, Ella Moore also had two hits and drove home a run and Jenna Bohnenstiehl also had a RBI.

Lynna Fisher had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, which also included a home run, Alyson Haegele had two hits and a RBI and Audrey Evola, Darcie Flanigan, Emma Kiger and Alissa Sauls also had hits on the day.

Kessinger threw a complete game in the circle for Triad, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out eight. Haegele struck out two in five innings of work for Alton.

The Knights are now 3-3, while the Redbirds go to 1-1.

HIGHLAND 1, COLLINSVILLE 0 (9 INNINGS): Highland scored the game's only run in the bottom of the ninth to squeak by Collinsville at Highland's park.

Maci Miles had two hits and drove in the only run of the game for the Bulldogs, while Maggie Grohman and Sydney Parkerson had the only other hits on the day.

Kandra Butcher, Amber Gassmann and Riley Simpson had the base hits for the Kahoks, who saw Butcher go all the way in the circle, walking four and striking out eight.

Sam Meiner also threw a complete game for Highland, walking two and fanning nine.

The Bulldogs are now 3-0 on the young season, while Collinsville falls to 2-2.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Piasa Southwestern 5, Morrisonville 2

Belleville East 13, Triad 9

Father McGivney Catholic 12, Mt. Olive 5

Mascoutah 18, Collinsville 2

Civic Memorial 2, Gillespie 1 (10 innings)

GIRLS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Jersey 3, Hillsboro 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Freeburg 25-23-25, Collinsville 22-25-19

Mascoutah 25-25, Granite City 15-16

Mt. Olive 29-18-25, Bunker Hill 27-25-17

Greenfield Northwestern 25-16-25, Piasa Southwestern 17-25-14

Columbia 25-25, Civic Memorial 19-16

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Staunton 10-9

Metro-East Lutheran 25-20-26, Father McGivney Catholic 17-25-24

Marquette Catholic 25-22-25, Okawville 18-25-21

Jersey 25-25, Carrollton 22-14

Red Bud 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 13-17

SOFTBALL

Triad 10, Alton 3

Highland 1, Collinsville 0 (9 innings)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 12, Washington Nationals 5

