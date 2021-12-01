BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 61, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 49: Metro-East held a halftime lead, but turnovers in the stretch run helped the Lancers rally to a win at Hooks Gym.

East held a 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights came back to take a 32-30 lead at halftime, but the Lancers were able to outscore Metro-East in the second half 31-17 to take the win.

T.J. Harris led the Knights with 17 points, while Sean Tyus added 13. Jordan Picket led East with 24 points, while Antwine Wilson had 14 points.

The Lancers are now 3-1, while the Knights drop to 3-2.

TRIAD 61, COLUMBIA 56: Ayden Hitt had 29 points to help Triad rally to win on the road at Columbia's gym.

The Eagles had an 18-10 lead after the first quarter, then led at halftime 29-19, but the Knights came back in the third quarter to take a 39-34 lead, with both teams ending the fourth quarter in a 22-22 tie to enable Triad to win.

Besides Hitt's big game, Drew Winslow had 13 points for the Knights, while Jake Stewart had eight points, McGrady Noyes had seven points and both Donny Becker and Lane Mahnesmith had two points each.

Triad is now 2-2 on the young season, while the Eagles fall to 3-2.

O'FALLON 62, GRANITE CITY 40: O'Fallon led wire-to-wire in taking the win over Granite City at the OTHS Panther Dome.

The Panthers held leads of 12-5, 29-16 and 41-32 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Warriors 21-8 in the final quarter.

Tyrese Grose led Granite with 12 points, while Mark Yarborough had 10 points, Tyrek Thomas and Longstreet each scored seven points and both Trevon and Mario Bond each scored two points.

O'Fallon is now 4-0, while the Warriors go to 3-2.

PLEASANT HILL 53, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 41: Pleasant Hill took control in the middle two quarters to take the win at North Greene's gym in a Western Illinois Valley Conference season opener.

The Wolves led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, then extended the advantage to 35-20 at halftime and 43-26 after three quarters, with the Spartans outscoring Pleasant Hill 15-10 in the fourth quarter.

Hensley and Berry led the way for North Greene with nine points each, while Rollins added seven points, Hazelwood, Clark and T. Moore all had five points apiece and Eilers had a single point.

In a pair of other games, Staunton won over Roxana 46-44, while Highland got by Marquette Catholic 47-44.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 50, DUPO 16: McGivney led all the way through in taking their home opener Tuesday night over Dupo.

The Griffins held leads of 12-4, 25-6 and 41-12 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Tigers in the fourth 11-4.

Sami Oller led McGivney with 16 points, while Emma Martinez had eight points, Charlize Luehmann and Riley Zumwalt each scored seven points, Clair Stanhaus had three points and Sophia Ivnik, Julia Stobie and Libby Telthorst all had two points apiece.

The Griffins are now 3-1, while Dupo goes to 3-2.

COLLINSVILLE 58, JERSEY 35: Collinsville got off to a fast start and an early lead, not looking back in winning over Jersey at Havens Gym.

The Kahoks led from start to finish, leading 18-10 after one quarter, 36-20 at halftime and 44-33 after three quarters, outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 14-2.

Ella Guerrero was one of three Collinsville players in double figures with 21 points, while Jenna Scheller had 19 points, Megan Janson scored 13 points, Ricki Merlak had three points and Talesha Gilmore scored two points.

The Kahoks improve to 5-2, while Jersey is now 2-4.

CARROLLTON 35, PITTSFIELD 18: Carrolton won on the road at Pittsfield by leading all the way through.

The Hawks held leads of 8-5 after the first quarter, 12-7 at halftime and 20-17 after the third quarter, outscoring the Saukees 15-1 in the final quarter.

Scheller was the leading scorer for Carrollton with 10 points, while Henson scored nine points, McAdams had five points, Albrecht scored four points and both Darr and L. Flowers had two points each.

HARDIN CALHOUN 51, JACKSONVILLE ILLINOIS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 7: Calhoun led all the way through at ISD in Jacksonville.

The Warriors held leads of 26-0, 45-3 and 59-3 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Tigers 12-4 in the final period.

Kate Zipprich led Calhoun with 14 points, while Jaelyn Hill had 12 points, Ella Sievers came up with eight points, Claire Hagen, Gracie Klaas and Audrey Gilman all had five points apiece and Lila Simon, Lacy Pohlman, Maddie Buchanan, Tessa Clark, Anna Oswald and Abby McCasland all had two points each.

The Warriors are now 1-1 on the season.

BOWLING

ALTON BOYS DROP PAIR TO O'FALLON, WHILE GIRLS LOSE TO PANTHERS: The Alton boys and girls bowling teams fell to O'Fallon in their meets Tuesday evening at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

The boys varsity lost to the Panthers 37-3, with Eric Spound leading the Redbirds with a 235 high game and 620 series, while the boys JV lost 7-0 to O'Fallon.

The girls team also made their season debuts, with the varsity losing to the Panthers 39-1 and the junior varsity dropping a 7-0 decision. Regan Spinks led the Redbird varsity with a 415 series, while Ava Taulbee had the high set for the JV with a 319.

Alton hosts Highland in a meet Wednesday evening at home.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 32, TRIAD 8: Adam Vowles led Marquette with a 634 series, including a high game of 246, in leading the Explorers to a win at home over Triad.

Hayden Sherman added a 590 series for Marquette, with a high game of 245, Max Cogen threw a 546 set, with a high game of 221 and Nicholas Trefny had a 544 series, with a pair of 191 high games.

Andrew Neuman led the Knights with a 580 series, with a high game of 230, while Jordan Young threw a 566 set, with a high game of 196 and Jesse Farley had a 546 series, with a high game of 189.

MONDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 50, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 28: The regular season began in earnest on Monday night, as Southwestern took an early lead and built it up in gaining a win over EAWR at home.

The Piasa Birds held an 8-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, then extended the advantage to 21-11 at halftime, then 37-16 after three quarters, outscoring the Oilers 13-12 in the final quarter.

Milla Legette led EAWR with 14 points, while Ocean Bland had six points, Emily Johnson scored four points, Amelia Plumb had two points and both Aquaijha Giles and Lily Tretter each had a single point.

Southwestern is now 2-4, while the Oilers go to 3-2.

TRIAD 42, JERSEY 36: In the Mississippi Valley Conference season opener for both teams, Triad took a close decision over Jersey at Havens Gym.

The Knights went out to a 10-9 lead after one quarter, then extended the lead to 22-15 at halftime, only to see the Panthers cut the edge to 32-28 after three quarters, with Triad outscoring Jersey 10-8 in the final quarter to gain the win.

Sami Hartoin led Triad with 15 points, while Kendall Chigas had 12 points, Reagan Chigas and Kathryn Weber each had five points, Avery Bohnenstiehl had four points and Madelyn Hunt had one point.

The Knights are now 4-1, while the Panthers go to 2-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 55, MASCOUTAH 50: In another close MVC opener, CM held off Mascoutah in a close affair at the Eagles' gym.

CM took a 16-13 lead over the Indians at quarter time, then extended the lead to 29-25 at the half, with Mascoutah rallying to cut the lead to 40-39 after three quarters, but the Eagles outscored the Indians 15-11 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Aubree Wallace led CM with 13 points, while both Olivia Durbin and Maya Tuckson each scored 11 points, Avari Combes hit for nine points, Emily Williams had five points, Hannah Meiser added four points and Meredith Brueckner had two points.

The Eagles are now 6-0 on the young season, while Mascoutah drops to 2-4.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 39, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 26: In Marquette's home opener at Marquette Family Arena, visiting Mater Dei jumped to an early lead and kept it wire-to-wire to get the win over the Explorers.

The Knights held a 13-8 lead after the first quarter, then led 25-14 at halftime and 33-23 after three quarters, outscoring Marquette in the final term 6-3 to take the win.

Chloe White led the Explorers with 11 points, while Abby Williams scored five points, Alyssa Powell added four points and Jillian Nelson and Hailey Rodgers each had three points apiece.

Mater Dei is now 3-2, while Marquette goes to 3-3.

In another game played on Monday night, Metro-East Lutheran won at home over Roxana 32-27.

