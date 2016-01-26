Listen to the story

Maddy Greeling joins 2,000-point club in career points

Scoring machine Maddy Greeling continued her career collection with a 25-point outing and topped the 2,000-point mark in a Monday night game in Staunton.

Southwestern belted Staunton 80-20 in the matchup. Southwestern improves to 21-3 and has won 17 straight games.

Kelsey Rhoades contributed 15 points for the Piasa Birds and Erin Laubscher and Jenna Moore added 11 points apiece.

CARROLLTON GIRLS INVITATIONAL TOURNEY

Metro East Lutheran tops Routt

Metro East Lutheran broke away from Routt for a 43-30 win in the Carrollton Tourney on Monday night.

Sami Kasting, Audrey Paitz and Abby Yurchuck had nine points apiece for the Knights.

Marquette Catholic dominates North Greene JV

Marquette Catholic defeated North Greene 59-21 in another Carrollton Tourney game.

Andria Pace and Caitlyn Hanlon led the Explorers with nine points apiece

Madison McClenning tossed in seven points to lead the JV Spartans.

Granite City topples Greenfield

Granite City rolled past Greenfield 57-29 in the Carrollton Tourney.

Addaya Moore led Granite City with 17 points. Donyai Garrett added 11 points. Kassidy Walters had eight points for Greenfield.

Bunker Hill edges East Alton-Wood River

Bunker Hill edged East Alton-Wood River 60-40 in a game at Wood River on Monday. Mallory Schwegel had 27 points for Bunker Hill, Becca Renken scored 13 and Carly Campbell had 11 for the Oiler.s

Roxana’s girls bowed 37-20 to Waterloo Gibault on Monday at Roxana. Hannah Rexford and Abby Palen both scored 11 points. Sara Kreutztrager added six points.

HOCKEY

Bethalto thumps Granite City 11-1 in hockey

Bethalto trounced Granite City 11-1 Monday night at Granite City in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association matchup.

Konnar Loewen led Bethalto with four goals.

Edwardsville captures its 20th win of season in hockey

Edwardsville's hockey team won its 20th match on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena, defeating Waterloo/Freeburg 8-1 in another Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game.

Tyler Hinterser led Edwardsville with four goals.

SATURDAY

CARROLLTON GIRLS INVITATIONAL TOURNEY

Calhoun rolls to win over Knights

Calhoun rolled past Metro East Lutheran 71-17 on Saturday. Grace Baalman had 27 points and Emma Baalman also contributed 18 points for the 19-2 Warriors.

CM JV girls win first tourney game

The Civic Memorial junior varsity girls upset Routt 50-39 in their first game of the Carrollton Invitational Tournament.

Monica Baker had 14 points and Tori Pfeifer had 12 points for CM’s JV girls.

CM varsity upends Carrollton girls

Civic Memorial beat Carrollton 65-28 in the first game of the tourney for the varsity. Allie Troeckler poured in 25 pounds and snared eight rebounds. Kaylyn Troxell added 10 points.

Emily Struble led Carrollton scorers with 13 points and Hannah Krumwiede added seven points.

Lebanon wins Carrollton Tourney opener

Lebanon defeated Marquette 63-33 in the Explorers first game in the Carrollton tourney.

Caitlyn Hanlon, Brittany Pace and Andria Pace all cored eight points for the Explorers.

Brussels wins opener over Madison

Brussels’ girls thumped Madison 82-50 in a tourney opener. Baylee Kiel led scorers with 28 points and Alexa Pikesley added 23 points. Madison Willman had 12 points for Brussels.

North Greene dominates Greenfield

North Greene dominated Greenfield 62-19 in the other Carrollton tourney game.

Darci Brannan and Destyne Powell had 15 points apiece for North Greene.

LITCHFIELD TOURNEY

Metro East Lutheran boys kept momentum going

Metro East Lutheran’s boys kept their momentum going on Saturday night, winning the Litchfield Tourney 80-70.

Metro East Lutheran senior Teddy Fifer was the tourney MVP. Metro East Lutheran is 20-3 with the victory.

Kenrique Brown had a game-high 23 points for the Knights; Fifer scored 19 points.

David Lane led CM with 21 points and Brett Lane with 15 points. CM’s JaQuan Adams also tallied 12 points.

