MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 80, MOUNT OLIVE 41: Marquette Catholic got out to a 21-7 lead at quarter time and went on to post a 80-41 Prairie State Conference win over Mount Olive on the road Tuesday night.

Shandon Boone led the Explorers (10-3) with 29 points, with Nick Messinger adding 11 and Ben Sebacher 10. The Wildcats (2-13) were led by Roger Conlee's 13 points and Joey Baum's nine.

The Explorers are off until Jan. 12, when they travel to Bunker Hill.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 60, MARISSA 46: Jason Johnson's season-high 23-point effort helped Metro East Lutheran to a 60-46 road win over Marissa Tuesday night.

The Knights got out to an 18-12 lead at quarter time and held a 32-28 halftime lead before going on to get the win.

Kenrique Brown had 14 points for MEL (14-3), with Noah Coddington adding 10 points.

The Knights host Effingham St. Anthony at 7 p.m. Saturday.

GREENVILLE 47, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 40: Collin Baumgartner's 21 points and 10 rebounds weren't enough as Greenville managed to hold off Piasa Southwestern 47-40 in Greenville Tuesday night.

The Comets managed to get to a 34-28 lead at the half and held off the Piasa Birds down the stretch to come out winners.

Ben Lewis added 10 points for the Birds (7-9 overall, 2-2 South Central Conference).

Southwestern travels to Bunker Hill for a Friday night SCC clash.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 81, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 56: Five players scored in double figures as Hardin-Calhoun downed East Alton-Wood River 81-58 at Hardin's Ringhausen Gym Tuesday night in a non-conference game.

The Warriors stormed out to a 25-8 lead at quarter time and extended it to 51-27 at halftime to run out winners on the night.

Blake Booth had 17 points to lead the Warriors (8-1), with Damian Pohlman adding 15, Easton Clark and Jared Brackett 14 each and Sam Baalman 11. Blake Marks led the Oilers (4-10) with 26 points, with Luke Wells adding 11 and Justin Englar 10.

It was also announced that the Warriors' scheduled Dec. 30 game against Jacksonville Routt, which was postponed due to the severe holiday-season flooding, will be played Feb. 3.

The Warriors host Payson-Seymour Thursday night, while the Oilers travel to Vandalia Friday night.

CARROLLTON 43, SOUTH COUNTY 42: Luke Gillingham's 13 points were enough to give Carrollton a 43-42 win over South County on the road Tuesday night.

Jerrett Smith adding 10 points for the Hawks.

Carrollton is at Jacksonville Routt Thursday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 58, ALTON 42: Belleville East got off to a 19-6 quarter time lead and were never challenged as Alton dropped a 58-42 Southwestern Conference on the road Tuesday night.

“Turnovers in the first quarter put us in a hole we couldn’t recover from,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “It is frustrating that it takes us four, six, eight minutes in to settle in and handle pressure from another team.

“Careless turnovers continue to put us in a position where it is hard to win games. I think defensively, we allowed too many easy baskets because we are standing in an area and not guarding anyone.”

Jewel Wagner led the Redbirds with 12 points, with Cri’Shonna Hickman scoring 11 on two three-point shots and LaJarvia Brown getting nine. Morgan St. James came off the bench to score 16 points for the Lancers, who also got 16 from Ellisha Davis and 12 from Myriah Haywood.

The loss took the Redbirds to 2-11 overall, 0-6 in the SWC; the Lancers went to 10-6 overall, 5-2 in the league. Alton hosts Belleville West Thursday night.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, CARROLLTON 43: Andria Pace’s 18 points helped Marquette Catholic to its fourth win in its last five games Tuesday, this one a 56-43 win over Carrollton at home.

The Explorers went to 6-10 overall, bouncing back from a seven-game losing string that ended in the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic before the year-end holiday break. Carrollton dropped its fifth straight game and fell to 6-9.

Caitlyn Hanlon had 14 points for the Explorers and Brittany Pace had 12.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 38, GREENVILLE 26: Piasa Southwestern extended its South Central Conference win streak to 22 on the trot with a 38-26 win over Greenville on the road Tuesday.

Southwestern, who are ranked sixth in the Illinois Associated Press Class 2A poll, went to 16-3 overall, 4-0 in the league with the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Piasa Birds host Trenton Wesclin Saturday.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON SWEEPS EDWARDSVILLE: Alton traveled to Edison Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville Tuesday and swept the Tigers in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division contest Tuesday.

The Redbird boys downed the Tigers 2,901-2,608, while the Redbird girls defeated EHS 2,770-1,503.

Eryka Graham had the day’s high series for AHS’ girls, rolling games of 221, 224 and 218 for a 663 series; Elizabeth Hanke had a 599 series on 199, 189 and 211 games, while Ashley Heistand had games of 188, 212 and 184 for a 584 set. Edwardsville was led by Rachel McTeague’s 463 series (132, 171, 160) and Sydney Schaus’ 441 (158, 123, 153).

The Redbird boys were led by Derek Henderson’s 633 series on games of 235, 185 and 213, with Jacob Donahue adding a 584 (190, 200, 194). Edwardsville was led by Hunter Noud’s 576 (159, 201, 216) and Mitch McSparin’s 546 (190, 168, 162).

MVCHA HOCKEY

BELLEVILLE 5, ALTON 3: Two short-handed goals by Anthony Pelligrino and Garrett Dahm 17 seconds apart in the third period tied the game and Pelligrino scored what proved to be the winner as Belleville defeated Alton 5-3 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night.

The loss left the Redbirds at 8-8 on the season on the final night of regular-season games before the league’s 12 teams split into two classifications for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs. The six teams with the best records will be in Class 2A, with the remaining teams being placed in Class1A. Teams in each class will play each other once before the postseason gets under way.

Scotty Waldrup, Brandon Lang and Zack Hunter all goaled for the Redbirds; Dahm wound up with a hat trick for Belleville, with Pelligrino getting the other two goals.

The placement of the teams and schedule for the remainder of the season is scheduled to be announced by the MVCHA Thursday.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, HIGHLAND 0 (TWO PERIODS): A Tyler Henson hat trick highlighted another big win for Edwardsville Tuesday, the Tigers defeating Highland 12-0 in two periods at Granite City’s Wilson Park Ice Rink in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game Tuesday night.

The win put the Tigers at 16-0-0 on the season and made them the prohibitive favorite for the MVCHA Class 2A title when the remaining regular-season schedule and class placements are announced by the league Thursday. The top six teams in the league by record will be placed in Class 2A, while the remaining six teams will be in Class 1A.

Tyler Schaffer and Jake Aurelio each had two goals for the Tigers, with Connor Stewart, Logan Bielicke, Carson Lewis, Christian Blandina and Sam Bramstedt also goaled for Edwardsville.

MONDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 69, BRUSSELS 29: Hardin-Calhoun bounced back from a loss to Piasa Southwestern in the Jersey Holiday Tournament final with a 69-29 win over visiting Brussels Monday night.

The Warrior win snapped a 10-game Raider winning streak; they ran off to a 23-4 lead at quarter time and ran out winners.

Grace Baalman led the Warriors (14-2) with 19 points, with Sydney White adding 13, Kassidy Klocke 12 and Emma Baalman 10. The Raiders (12-3) were led by Baylee Kiel and Madison Wittman with 10 points each.

The Warriors are at Brown County for a Wednesday night clash.

MARQUETTE 65, BUNKER HILL 35: Marquette Catholic shook off a two-plus week layoff and had no trouble defeating Bunker Hill 65-35 in a Prairie State Conference clash at Marquette Monday night.

The win was the third in four games for the Explorers after snapping a seven-game losing skid with a pair of wins in the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic right before Christmas. Marquette took a 40-16 lead at the half and were never seriously threatened.

Brittany Pace led Marquette (5-10 overall, 2-0 PSC) with 16 points, with Caitlyn Hannon scoring 13 and Lila Snyder nine. The Minutemaids (2-14 overall, 0-3 PSC) were led by Ashley Dey's 11 points, with Megan Leseman adding 10.

Marquette hosts Nokomis in a PSC home clash at 7 p.m. Thursday.

WRESTLING

JERSEY FALLS TO WATERLOO, DEFEATS CM: Jersey's wrestling team gained a split in a Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling triangular at Civic Memorial Monday night.

The Panthers lost to Waterloo 40-31, but defeated the Eagles 45-30.

Jersey got pins from Matt Sobol at 113, Dylan Torrey at 135, Stephen Rulo at 195 and Ethan Miller at 285 against the Bulldogs; Brandon Critchfield at 132 and Ross Speidel at 182 won by decision in their bouts.

Against the Eagles, Torrey, Tanner Zedolek at 126 and Chris Jackson at 170 recorded pinfalls for Jersey. Zach Wells at 106, Hudson Brown at 113, Brandon Carpenter at 195 and Jordan Stagner at 220 won by fall for the Eagles.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Send your results and other information to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com, or submit them to Feeney’s Twitter feed, @RiverBrenter, or to Riverbender’s feed, @RiverBenderNews, for inclusion.

More like this: