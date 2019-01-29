Listen to the story

MONDAY, JANUARY 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 65, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 37: Adrenna Snipes was once again Marquette’s leading scorer, tossing in 21 points, while Kennedy Neal added seven in the Explorers’ win on the road at Waterloo Gibault.

Marquette is now 19-9 for the season, while the Hawks fall to 12-14.

GILLESPIE 51, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 47: Emily Schmidt led Gillespie with 19 points, with Rylee Jarman added eight as the Miners topped Metro-East at home.

Sami Kasting led the Knights with 16 points, while Jennifer Leitner added on eight points.

Gillespie is now 13-16, while Metro-East fell to 11-10.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 75, WATERLOO 18: Anna Hall led the way with 18 points, while Hannah Buhs scored 13 and Kourtland Tyus 12 as Civic Memorial scored the games first 21 points en route to their win over Waterloo,

Haley Aldridge led the Bulldogs with seven points, while Aubrey Hubbard added five.

The Eagles upped their record to 23-5, while Waterloo is now 6-16.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 58, CARROLLTON 55: Zaylei Evans led the Cougars with 14 points, and Calista Fox threw in 11 points as West Central won at Carrollton in a WIVC game.

Libby Meuth led the Hawks with 16 points, while Marley Mullink added 15 and Hannah Krumweide scored 14 points.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 44, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 35: Rachel Gaworski led the Warriors with 15 points, and Ashlyn Wright added eight in as MVCS dropped the decision to Maryville Christian.

Ashlynne Allen led Maryville with 19 points.

The Warriors fell to 11-4 on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 37: Jonah Schell led the way for MVCS with 15 points, while Tommy Kunz added 14 points as the Warriors got by Maryville Christian at home.

Carson Ahlvers led Maryville with 21 points.

MVCS goes to 10-12 on the season.

