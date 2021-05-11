MONDAY, MAY 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 8, COLLINSVILLE 1: Edwardsville scored eight unanswered runs after conceding the first run in the opening inning as the Tigers won their second game in three days over Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Field.

Adam Powell had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Spencer Stearns hit a solo home run, Grant Huebner had a hit and RBI, Cade Hardy, Riley Iffrig and Hayden Moore also had hits and Ty Berumen also drove in a run.

Ryker Cain, Rolondo Colon and Kyle Moore had the only hits for the Kahoks, while Cain struck out four, Moore three and Colon two on the mound.

Quinn Weber went all the way for the Tigers, fanning five.

Edwardsville is now 18-3, while Collinsville falls to 3-15.

HARDIN CALHOUN 12, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0: Calhoun scored eight times in the first and four more in the fourth to go on to the win at home over North Greene.

Kaden Baalman had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while August Squier had a hit and drove in three runs, Colby Clark had a hit and two RBIs and four different players all had a RBI.

Bradley Banfield and Calvin Shaw had the only two hits for the Spartans, who saw Jake Suttles strike out two on the mound. Baalman went all the way for Calhoun, fanning seven.

The Warriors are now 1-5 on the year.

VANDALIA 12, CARLINVILLE 6: Vandalia scored five runs in the second and four more in the fifth en route to the road win at Carlinville in a South Central Conference game.

Kyle Bloome had two hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Liam Tieman also had two hits and Henry Kuta had a hit and drove in a pair of runs.

Ryenn Hart struck out six for Carlinville on the mound.

The Vandals are now 3-6. while the Cavvies go to 4-2.

LITCHFIELD 4, ROXANA 3: A four run third was all that Litchfield needed as the Purple Panthers held off Roxana at Roxana City Park.

Gavin Huffman had three hits and drove in a run for the Shells, while Braeden Wells had two hits and two RBI and Holden Jones, Austin Martin and Ty Renaud all had two hits each.

Christian Floyd struck out six on the mound for Roxana, while Wells fanned three.

Litchfield is now 1-2, while the Shells fall to 6-6.

STAUNTON 9, GILLESPIE 4: Staunton scored four runs in both the first and sixth innings in going on to a road win at Gillespie.

Caden Silvester and Kyle Favre both had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Zach Ury and Blake Miersch had two hits and drove in a run each and Sam Best and Frank Goss each had a pair of hits.

Silvester struck out 10 on the mound in six innings of work.

Staunton is now 6-3 on the season.

GREENVILLE 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Greenville scored all four of its runs in the top of the seventh in going on to the win at Southwestern.

Hank Bouillon, Charlie Darr, Noah Kelly, Clayton Peuterbaugh and Quinten Strohbeck all had the hits on the day for the Piasa Birds, while John Watts threw a complete game on the mound, striking out six.

The Comets are now 2-3, while Southwestern falls to 3-11.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, JERSEY 1: CM scored a run in the fifth and again in the sixth to break a tie and go on to a win over Jersey at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Miguel Gonzalez had a solo homer for the Eagles, while Landon Neilson had a hit and RBI. Andrew Wieneke struck out seven in a complete game win for CM.

The Eagles are now 11-3, while the Panthers fall to 6-8.

ALTON 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Alton's third inning run stood up as the Redbirds won a thriller at Belleville East.

Owen Macias drove in the only run of the game on a hit, while Ben Bernaix, Lawson Bruce, Quentin Renfrow and James Vambeketes also had hits on the day for the Redbirds.

Jackson Brooks threw a complete game, two-hit shutout while striking out nine.

Alton improves to 8-7 while the Lancers are now 11-6.

TRIAD 5, WATERLOO 0: Triad scored twice in the first, once in the fourth and twice more in the seventh to take the Mississippi Valley Conference game at Waterloo.

Drew Watts and Frank Derner had two hits and a RBI each for the Knights, while Jake Radosevich had a hit and RBI and Alex Peetz also drove in a run.

Watts tossed a two hit complete game shut out, fanning seven.

Triad is now 12-5, while the Bulldogs fall to 4-12.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Kendall Kamp and Macie Lucas each had a hat trick, while Reagan Lynn and Kinsley Mouser also found the back of the net as Roxana defeated Southwestern at home in a South Central Conference match.

Lucas and Olivia Mouser had three assists each for the Shells, while Kinsley Mouser assisted twice. Bella Baldwin had two saves and Kaylyn Dixon one as the duo shared the win.

Roxana goes to 9-0-1, while the Piasa Birds are 2-4-0.

JERSEY 9, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 1: Sally Hudson had a double brace (four goals), while Sommer Parker had a brace (two goals) and Kirsten Cannon, Boston Talley and Chloe Whited also scored in Jersey's win over North Mac.

Kaelyn Drainer, Hudson and Whited had two assists each for the Panthers, while Maggie Gorman, Kylie Stellhorn and Brooklyn Winters also had assists.

Carly Daniels made four saves in goal in recording the three points for Jersey.

The Panthers improve to 4-6-0.

CARLINVILLE 2, GREENVILLE 0: Annabelle Hulin and Lauren Summers both struck in the first half as Carlinville got the three points in a SCC win at home over Greenville.

Le'Aira Armentrout had the Cavaliers' only assist, while Mitilda Mitchell recorded the clean sheet.

Carlinville is now 3-3-0 on the year, while the Comets are now 1-3-0.

O'FALLON 5, GRANITE CITY 0: Aubrey Mister had a hat trick for O'Fallon, while Abbey Burkhalter and Calissa Strohbeen also scored as O'Fallon won at OTHS Panther Stadium over Granite.

Avery Christopher had two assists for the Panthers, while Anna Chor also had an assist.

Mara Withers had 10 saves in goal for the Warriors, while Grace Vincent also made 10 saves in recording the clean sheet.

O'Fallon ups its mark to 8-1-0, while Granite City falls to 6-5-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

JERSEY BOYS, SOUTHWESTERN GIRLS WIN QUADRANGULAR MEET WITH BUNKER HILL AND WAVERLY: The Jersey boys team and the Southwestern girls team won a quadrangular meet at Southwestern with Bunker Hill and Waverly on Monday.

The Panthers won the boys meet with 158 points, while Waverly was second with 146 points, the Piasa Birds had 108 points and Bunker Hill had 26 points. Southwestern took the girls meet with 110 points, while Jersey was second with 90 points, Waverly third at 88 points and Bunker Hill came in fourth at 56 points.

In the boys meet, Andrew Kribs was a double winner for Jersey, taking the 800 meters at 2:15.3 and the 400 meters at 55.2 seconds. Croxford was also a double winner for the Panthers, winning the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 10 inches and the discus throw with a toss of 94 feet, nine inches. Other Jersey winners were Schultz in the pole vault, going over at eight feet, six inches, Mueller in the 110 meter hurdles at 16.7 seconds, King in the 100 meters at 11.9 seconds, and two relay wins, the 4x200 meters at 1:46.0 and the 4x400 meters at 4:13.1.

The Piasa Birds only win came in the 4x800 meter relay, with a time of 11:19.9. Waverly had a quadruple winner in Ross, who took the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet, nine inches, the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, six inches, the 300 meter hurdles at 45.8 seconds and the 200 meters at 23.7 seconds. Gutzman won the two distance races, the 3,200 meters at 10:25 and the 1,600 meters at 4:57.1, while Colwell won the high jump, going over at six feet even.

In the girls meet, Lowis was a double winner for the Birds, taking the pole vault with a jump of eight feet even, and the long jump, leaping 13 feet, 11 inches. Bachman won the triple jump with a distance of 28 feet, three inches. The three relay teams swept their events, with the 4x100 meter team winning at 1:12.2, the 4x200 team coming in at 2:40.1 and the 4x400 team winning their race at 5:19.3.

Jersey's Hall had their only two wins of the day, taking the 100 meters at 14.5 seconds and the 400 meters at 1:13.3. Bunker Hill's had winners in Wilkinson, who took the 300 meter hurdles. with a time of 55.3 seconds, and L. Helling, who won the 800 meters at 3:00.5. Waverly's Points was a double winner, capturing the shot put with a throw of 25 feet, nine-and-a-half inches, and the discus throw, having a toss of 96 feet, seven inches. Copelin went over the bar at four feet, 10 inches to win the high jump, while Clayton both won the 3,200 meters at 14:15.6 and the 1,600 meters at 6:40.7.

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 8, WATERLOO 7: Triad scored twice in the bottom of the seventh after Waterloo had taken the lead with two runs of their own in the top of the inning in taking the MVC game at home.

Sami Hartoin and Logan Looby each hit home runs for the Knights, part of a two hit, two RBI day for Hartoin and a two hit, one RBI game for Looby, while Sam Jarman and Layla Moore also had two hits and a RBI, Ali Grenzbach had two hits and Malorey Kessinger also drove home a run.

Kessinger threw a complete game in the circle, striking out eight.

Both Triad and the Bulldogs are now 9-6.

ROXANA 13, LITCHFIELD 4: Litchfield scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-2 lead, but Roxana struck for 11 runs in the home half to defeat the Purple Panthers at Roxana City Park.

Calista Stahlhut had four hits and seven RBIs, including a homer, for the Shells, while Desiree Shumate had four hits and drove in a run, Lexi Ryan had three hits, Destiny Vuylsteke had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and Payton Hartman also drove in a run.

Stahlhut threw a complete game in the circle for Roxana, striking out eight.

The Shells are now 4-4, while Litchfield falls to 0-3.

GILLESPIE 4, STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 0: Gillespie scored once in the first and fourth innings, then added two insurance runs in the sixth in winning at home over Staunton-Mt. Olive.

Savannah Billings and Tori Kierbach had the only two hits for the Bulldogs, while Kierbach fanned four in going on to a complete game in the circle.

The Miners are now 10-2, while Staunton-Mt. Olive drops to 7-4.

JERSEY 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3 (8 innings): Sydney Gillis' one out single scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to give Jersey the win over visiting CM.

Shelby Koenig and Bria Tuttle hit solo homers for the Panthers, all part of a two hit, one RBI day for both, while Gillis also had two hits while driving in the game winning run, and Michelle Maag had a pair of hits.

Kelbie Zupan had a hit and drove in all three of the Eagles' runs with a home run that gave CM the lead in the third. Four other players had hits on the day.

Koenig struck out eight in the circle for Jersey.

The Panthers are now 8-4, while the Eagles go to 1-13.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2, GREENVILLE 0: Single runs in the fourth and fifth innings were the only runs Southwestern needed in taking the win at home over Greenville.

Megan Bailey had three hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Bri Roloff drove in the other run.

Sydney Baumgartner struck out 10 in six innings in the circle to get the win.

Southwestern is now 10-3 for the season.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 0: A third inning run was the only scoring as Marquette won at Gordon Moore Park over COR.

Kiley Beth Kirchner and Lauren Lenihan had the only two hits on the day for the Explorers, while Lenihan struck out 10 in throwing a two hit shutout on the Silver Stallions.

Marquette is now 12-4.

CARROLLTON 14, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 4: Carrollton scored 12 unanswered runs in the first three innings in going on to a road win at Griggsville-Perry.

Hannah Rhoades had two hits, including a homer, and five RBIs for the Hawks, while Ava Uhles also homered as part of a two hit, three RBI day, Layla Mullink also had two hits and three RBIs and Alayna Snyder had two hits and drove in a run.

Rhoades went all the way in the circle, striking out five.

Carrollton is now 5-6 on the season.

