TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 70, HILLSBORO 63

CM pulled away in the final quarter to take a close win over Hillsboro and claim Group C at Litchfield.

Sam Buckley once again led the Eagles with 27 points, while both Adam Ogden and Manny Silva each added 10 points.

CM is now 10-11, while the Hilltoppers go to 9-7.

NOKOMIS 60, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 47

In Group B of the Litchfield Rick McGraw Memorial tournament, Nokomis went out to a big lead in defeating McGivney to win the group.

Noah Garner led the Griffins with 16 points, while Jackson Rodgers added 13 points and Jacob Huber scored 11 points.

The Redskins are now 10-5, while McGivney goes to 9-9.

TRIAD 61, MATTOON 33

Triad went to a big early lead and went on to defeat Mattoon and win Group A on a tiebreaker in the Litchfield Rick McGraw Memorial tournament.

McGrady Noyes led the Knights with 19 points, while Ayden Hitt added 15 points.

Triad goes to 16-5 on the year, while the Green Wave falls to 5-16.

CARROLLTON 52, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 47

Carrollton took a close decision on the road at the North Greene gym.

Kaiden Breckon and Bobby Heath led the Hawks with 13 points each, while Konnor Campbell added 11 points. Jacob Hinsey led the Spartans with 22 points, while Reese Scott came up with 14 points.

Carrollton is now 4-9, while North Greene goes to 5-10.

TRENTON WESCLIN 52, ROXANA 34

In an opening-round game of the Okawville Invitational, Wesclin went out to the early lead and pulled away to take the win over Roxana.

Ashton Noble led the Shells with 12 points, while Aiden Briggs added 10 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors improve to 14-7. while Roxana goes to 7-13.

ALTON 70, ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 53, HIGHLAND 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 49, BUNKER HILL 40

In the opening day of the 104th Macoupin County tournament, Southwestern rallied with a 28-11 fourth quarter to defeat the host Minutemaids at Hlafka Hall.

Gracie Darr led the Piasa Birds with 22 points, while MaCaylin Day scored 14 points and Vivian Zurheide added 13 points. Bunker Hill was led by Taytem Brooks, with 15 points, and Julianna Scroggins, who added 13 points.

Southwestern is now 2-12, while the Minutemaids go to 0-10.

O'FALLON 64, CIVIC MEMORIAL 42

In the fourth quarterfinal of the 36th Highland Invitational tournament, O'Fallon outscored CM in the second half 31-18 to break open a close game in taking the win and moving on to the last four.

Olivia Durbin led the Eagles with 14 points, while Avery Huddleston added nine points.

Shannon Dowell of the Panthers had one of the best games of the season for an area player with 41 points, with four players scoring four points each.

O'Fallon is now 20-3, while CM goes to 11-12.

GILLESPIE 46, CARLINVILLE 30

In the Macoupin County Tournament at Bunker Hill, Gillespie outscored Carlinville in the final three quarters 38-20 to take the win and advance.

Jordyn Loveless led the Cavaliers with eight points, while Isabella Tiburzi added seven points.

The Miners are now 13-10, while Carlinville falls to 10-11.

STAUNTON 59, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 26

In another opening-round game of the 104th Macoupin County Tournament at Bunker Hill's Hlafka Hall, Staunton got out to a big first-quarter lead and never trailed in seeing off North Mac.

Haris Legendre led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Ele Feldman scored 11 points and Lilly Bandy added on 10 points.

Staunton is now 13-5, while the Panthers slip to 8-8.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 51, DUPO 31

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: