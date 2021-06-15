MONDAY, JUNE 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA SUPERSECTIONALS

The IHSA super-sectionals were played on Monday afternoon and evening, with a total of 16 teams in the four classes advancing to the state finals.

In Class 1A, besides Father McGivney Catholic's win over Camp Point Central, Newark defeated Sterling Newman Central Catholic 5-3 in nine innings, Mt. Pulaski won over Kewanee Wethersfield 11-1 and Farina South Central outlasted Goreville 15-14 to move on to state.

In Class 2A, Elmhurst Timothy Christian defeated Winnebago 5-2, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic won over St. Joseph-Ogden 4-1, it was Normal University winning over Ottawa Marquette Catholic 9-2 and Freeburg rallied form seven runs down to defeat Harrisburg 15-8.

In the Class 3A supersectionals, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge defeated Wheaton St. Francis Catholic 5-4, Washington won over Geneseo 7-2, Burbank St. Laurence Catholic defeated Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 5-2 and Springfield High eliminated Charleston 7-5.

In Class 4A, Rockton Hononegah defeated Mt. Prospect 9-7, Plainfield East defeated Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 3-0, Roselle Lake Park won over Winnetka New Trier 7-2 and O'Fallon scored all of its runs in the first three innings to defeat New Lenox Providence Catholic 9-4.

The Panthers will meet Lake Park in the second semifinal in Class 4A Saturday afternoon at DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet at 1 p.m. The semifinal winners will meet in the final at 7 p.m., while the losers play in the third place game at 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA SUPERSECTIONALS

TRIAD 2, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 0: Avery Bohnenstiehl scored in the first half and Gracie Giacoletto added an insurance goal in the second as Triad defeated Glenwood in the Class 2A super-sectional match at Urbana High School.

Laney Harshany and Brynn Presley had the assists for the Knights, while Kendall Chigas had two saves and twin sister Reagan had none in sharing the clean sheet.

Triad is now 22-0-1 and advance to the state semifinals on Friday at Viking Stadium at William Fremd High School in Palatine, where they'll take on Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic, who defeated Burlington Central 2-0 in their supersectional in the second match on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The winners will play in the final Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m, while the losers will play in the third and fourth place playoff at 12:15 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the other two super-sectional matches, Joliet Catholic Academy defeated Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 4-1 and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep eliminated Chicago Payton 2-0.

In the Class 1A super-sectionals, West Chicago Wheaton Academy defeated Princeton 5-0, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic eliminated Normal University 1-0 and Elmhurst Timothy Christian won over Richmond-Burton 1-0. Marquette Catholic will play Belleville Althoff Catholic in the Columbia supersectional Tuesday evening at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to play against Wheaton Academy in the state semifinals at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago Friday morning at 11 a.m.

In the Class 3A matches, O'Fallon got a brace (two goals) from Josie Nieroda, including the winner in the first half of extra time, to defeat Naperville North 2-1 in the super-sectional at Lockport. The Panthers are now 18-2-0 and will meet the winner of Tuesday's Northbrook Glenbrook North super-sectional match between Libertyville and Winnetka New Trier in the semifinals at Hoffman Estates High School Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.

In another super-sectional match, LaGrange Lyons defeated Orland Park Carl Sandburg 2-1. The other super-sectional, between St. Charles East and Barrington, will be played Tuesday evening at Barrington, starting at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

IHSA SUPERSECTIONALS

The IHSA softball super-sectionals were played on Monday, with 16 teams advancing to the state finals this weekend in the four classes.

In Class 1A, Orangeville defeated Williamsfield 11-4, Glasford Illini Bluffs won over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 8-0, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond eliminated Ottawa Marquette Catholic 1-0 and Effingham St. Anthony Catholic won over Marissa-Coulterville 4-1.

In Class 2A, Taylor Ridge Rockridge defeated Buffalo Tri-City 12-0, Metropolis Massac County eliminated Freeburg 3-1, Joliet Catholic Academy won over Port Byron Riverdale 1-0 and Tolono Unity defeated Normal University 14-4.

In the Class 3A games, Lemont won over Washington 8-0, Norridge Ridgewood got past Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 1-0, Sterling defeated Antioch 2-0 and Highland eliminated Chatham Glenwood 8-2. The Bulldogs will play Sterling in the second semifinal Thursday at 10 a.m.

In Class 4A, Chicago Marist won over Chicago Taft 10-0, Huntley defeated Barrington 6-5 in 11 innings, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central eliminated St. Charles North 5-4 and Minooka won over Yorkville 5-1.

The semifinals and finals of all four classes will be played Wednesday and Thursday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: