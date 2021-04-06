MONDAY, APRIL 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-25, CAHOKIA 10-7: Alton led all the way through from start to finish in their two-set sweep of visiting Cahokia at the Redbirds Nest.

Summer Campbell had an assist for the Redbirds, while Grace Carer came up with a kill, Olivia Ducey had nine points, three aces, a kill, a block and five assists, Audrey Evola had nine points and an ace, Naomi Fader served up two points, Taylor Freer had four points, two kills, a block and nine assists, Ashley Kiel had four points and an ace, Addison McCarty served up eight points and an ace, Renee Raglin had six kills, Taryn Wallace had two kills, Alyssa Wisniewski had two kills and a block and Brooke Wolff had six kills and a block.

The Redbirds go to 6-8, while the Comanches are now 0-6.

GRANITE CITY 25-25, MADISON 16-10: Granite City held the lead all the way through in both sets in going on to the sweep over Madison at Memorial Gym.

Jordan Briggs had a point and an assist for the Warriors, while Leah Hale had a big match, serving up 12 points and two aces while having 20 assists, Kayli Mance had 10 points, three aces and two kills, Ella Stepanek had seven kills, Emily Sykes had a point, an ace, six kills and an assist and Kaylyn Wiley had a point and seven kills.

Granite is now 4-4 on the year, while the Trojans are now 0-3.

BOYS SOCCER

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 7, JERSEY 3: Andrew Kribs had a brace (two goals), while Emilio Hernandez had the other goal for Jersey, all coming in the second half. But the Panthers were unable to come back from a 5-0 halftime deficit in falling to Sacred Heart-Griffin at home.

Alexander Hubbel, Austin Hubbel and Kribs also assisted on the Jersey strikes, while Zack Wargo had 15 saves in goal.

The Panthers are now 5-6-1 on the season.

GRANITE CITY 3, HIGHLAND 1: Chase Boushard, Chase Reeves and Brady Smallie all found the back of the net as Granite picked up all three points at home at Gene Baker Field.

Ryan Degonia assisted twice, while Will Brinker also had an assist for the Warriors in the match.

Granite City is now 2-4-1, while the Bulldogs fall to 2-6-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Valmeyer 0, Breese Central 8

Jersey 3, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 7

Mascoutah 1, Belleville East 1

Granite City 3, Highland 1

Edwardsville 1, O'Fallon 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Granite City 25-25, Madison 16-10

Alton 25-25, Cahokia 10-7

Staunton 25-25, Piasa Southwestern 14-18

Mascoutah 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 16-15

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Mt. Olive 18-10

Marquette Catholic 21-26-25, Columbia 25-24-19

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

FINAL FOUR AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM, INDIANAPOLIS

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(2) Baylor 86, (1) Gonzaga 70

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

FINAL FOUR AT ALAMODOME, SAN ANTONIO

SUNDAY'S RESULT

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(1) Stanford 54, (3) Arizona 53

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas Golden Knights 6, St. Louis Blues 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Cincinnati Reds 12, St. Louis Cardinals 1

MONDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Miami Marlins 1

