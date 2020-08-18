MONDAY, AUGUST 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

KAHOKS, WARRIORS TO PLAY 2021 SPRING SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE: Both Collinsville and Granite City were granted one-year memberships to the Mississippi Valley Conference for football on Monday, which will allow both schools to play in the seven-game spring schedule, which was necessary when the Illinois High School Association moved football to the spring of 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Kahoks and Warriors play as independents in football, while Collinsville remains in the Southwestern Conference for all other sports, and Granite is a full-time independent. All schools are being required to play within their own regions or conferences, due to the pandemic.

The move give the MVC eight teams for the spring season, and will make scheduling for the schools that much easier with the seven-game season. The league includes Triad, Highland, Jersey, Civic Memorial, Waterloo and Mascoutah.

Originally, Granite had three schools from the Missouri side of St. Louis on its schedule, but all games had to be cancelled due to the move of football to the spring. The Missouri State High School Activities Association still plans on playing its season this fall, but will allow schools who are unable to complete their seasons to play an alternative schedule in the spring.

Spring sports practice are set to begin Feb. 15, with the season scheduled to end May 1.

GIRLS GOLF

TRIAD 181, HIGHLAND 207: Anja Mills was the medalist on the day, shooting a five-over-par 41 as Triad won a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet over Highland at the Highland Country Club on Monday afternoon.

Emma Hill had a 43 for nine holes, while Makenna Keith was right behind with a 46. Jessica Sager shot a 51 for the Knights, while Ella Moore had a 53 and Makenna Jenson had a 54.

Claire Korte led the Bulldogs with a 47, with Kalie Gould shooting a 52, Raeghen Henrichs and Lily Barker each had a 54, Maci Miles shot 57 and Brooke Hunsche carded a 61.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

HICKORY STICK INVITATIONAL AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Mascoutah --- 312

Triad --- 319

Marquette Catholic --- 334

Jersey --- 346

East Alton-Wood River --- 355

Civic Memorial --- 355

Granite City --- 361

Father McGivney Catholic --- 367

Edwardsville --- 369

Metro-East Lutheran --- 434

GIRLS GOLF

AT HIGHLAND COUNTRY CLUB

Triad 181, Highland 207

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

MONDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis Cardinals 3-4, Chicago Cubs 1-5

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

MONDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (TB leads 3-1)

Boston Bruins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3 (BOS leads 3-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche 7, Arizona Coyotes 1 (COL leads 3-1)

St. Louis Blues 3, Vancouver Canucks 1 (series tied 2-2)

