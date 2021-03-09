MONDAY, MARCH 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP



BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 55, CIVIC MEMORIAL 49: In what turned out to be a close game, Jersey took a second-quarter lead that they would never relinquish in holding off CM on the road.

The Panthers held a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, extended it slightly to 29-23 at halftime, held a 40-33 edge after three quarters, but the Eagles outscored Jersey 16-15 in the final quarter, but the Panthers went on to the win.

Ian Sullivan led Jersey with 12 points, while Edward Roberts added 11 points, Tanner Brunaugh and Andrew Kribs both had eight points, C.J. Brunaugh had six points, Sam Lamer scored five points, Cole Spencer four and Logan Schultz had a single point.

The Panthers are now 6-8, while CM drops to 2-10.

BUNKER HILL 59, GILLESPIE 37: A fast start for Bunker Hill led to an early lead, and from there, Bunker Hill went on to the win over Gillespie at Hlafka Hall.

The Minutemen held the lead all the way through, with quarter scores reading 18-11, 31-21 and 41-30, with Bunker Hill outscoring the Miners 18-7 in the final quarter.

Devin Ralston led Bunker Hill with 19 points, while Grant Burch came up with 18 points, Corey Hall and Jaydon Hausman each had seven points, Daniel Manar scored four points and both Nick Devall and Keegan Ralston had two points apiece.

The Minutemen are now 9-5, while Gillespie falls to 4-10.

VALMEYER 63, DUPO 31: Valmeyer also raced out to an early advantage, and had three players in double figures as the Pirates won at home over Dupo.

Valmeyer held leads of 10-5, 32-11 and 46-22 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Tigers in the final quarter 17-9.

Nathan Touchette led the Pirates with 18 points, followed by Henry Weber, with 11 points, Jacob Rowold with 10 points, Elijah Miller and Ethan Rowe-Brown both had six points each, Jordan McSchooler scored four points, Harry Miller and Vincent Oggero hit for three points apiece and both Harry Miller and Drew Shevlin had two points each.

Valmeyer is now 7-5, while Dupo drops to 0-9.

HARDIN CALHOUN 41, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 27: Calhoun held a slight lead most of the way before pulling away in the fourth quarter to defeat Southwestern on the road.

The Warriors had an 11-9 first quarter lead, then led at the half 19-15, saw the lead cut to 26-24 at three quarter time and outscored the Piasa Birds 15-3 in the final quarter to go on to the win.

Brady Salzman led Southwestern with 11 points, while both Carson Cooley and Addis Moore had four points each, Quinton Strohbeck and Lane Gage both scored three points and Collin Robinson had two points.

Calhoun is now 9-7, while the Birds go to 4-10.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VALMEYER 49, DUPO 29: Valmeyer broke away from a halftime tie to outscore Dupo 29-9 in the second half to go on to the road win.

The Pirates led after one quarter 18-12, but the Tigers came back to tie the game 20-20 at halftime. Valmeyer then took a 34-25 lead after the third quarter and outscored Dupo 15-4 in the final quarter to gain the win.

Tinleigh Jakimauskas led the Pirates with 21 points, while Ariana Gibbs had 14 points, Brooke Miller had eight points, both Kiersten Miller and Rylee Nagel had two points apiece and both Ashlyn Berning and Brianna Miller both scored one point each.

Valmeyer is now 1-8, while the Tigers fall to 4-6.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51, ROXANA 28: Marquette led Roxana wire-to-wire in getting the win at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers held quarter leads of 11-6, 24-14 and 35-20, going on to outscore the Shells 16-8 in the final period.

Abby Williams led Marquette with 19 points, while Hayley Porter scored seven points, three players - Jillian Nelson, Payton Patterson and Claire Rodgers - all had six points, Kamryn Fandrey had five points and Laura Hewitt scored two points.

The Explorers are now 6-3, while Roxana is now 5-9.

TRIAD 52, WATERLOO 34: The Knights led throughout the game, having a 7-3 lead at quarter time, upping the advantage to 19-11 at halftime, then to 38-25 at the end of the third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs in the final quarter 14-9.

Sami Hartoin led Triad with 13 points, with Reagan Chigas adding 11 points, Avery Bohnenstiehl and Alyssa Powell each had eight points, Ella Manso scored six points, Sydney Hartoin had four points and Kendall Chigas came up with two points.

Norah Gum and Sam Lindhorst both led Waterloo with 12 points each, while Ellie Schwehr had five points, Anna Dawson scored four points and Madison Dougherty had a single point.

The Knights are now 7-3, with the Bulldogs falling to 2-9.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 61, JERSEY 35: CM took an early lead in their Mississippi Valley Conference game, and didn't look back in gaining the win at Havens Gym.

The Eagles led all the way through, leading the Panthers at each quarter 14-6, 28-18 and 42-29, then outscored Jersey in the fourth 19-6.

Claire Christeson and Tori Standefer both had 16 points each to lead CM, with Harper Buhs adding seven points, Kelbie Zupan had six, Olivia Durbin had five points, Azia Ray scored four points, Jackie Woefel had three points and both Maura Niemeier had Emily Williams had two points each.

Chloe White again led the Panthers with 18 points, while Sally Hudson scored seven points, Boston Talley had five points, Grace Myers had three points and Tessa Crawford scored two points.

The Eagles are now 12-1, while Jersey falls to 9-4.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, you may E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: