MONDAY, OCTOBER 25 S[PORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

Here are the scores of Monday nights IHSA regional quarterfinals, with details where available:

CLASS 1A

AT CONCORD TRIOPIA

Concord Triopia 25-22-25, Bluffs 17-25-21. The Trojans advance to a semifinal match against Mt. Sterling brown County Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.

AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Madison 12-10. The Griffins improve to 13-21 and go on to the semifinals, where they will play Valmeyer Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The Trojans were eliminated at 2-16.

CLASS 2A

AT CARLINVILLE

CARLINVILLE 25-25, GILLESPIE 16-12: Carlinville took control of the match early and went on to eliminate Gillespie in a quarterfinal match at Carlinville's Big House.

Hannah Gibson had four kills for the Cavaliers, while Jprdyn Loveless had a kill and a block, Melanie Murphy had a point and two kills, Addie Ruyle had 11 points and four aces, Catie Sims came up with four points and two aces, Jill Slayton had nine points, two aces, eight kills and a block, Isabella Tiburzi had a point, three kills and 16 assists and Ella Walker had six points, an ace and four kills.

Carlinville is now 22-14 and advances to a semifinal match on Tuesday against DuQuoin at 6:30 p.m. The Miners were eliminated with a record of 6-12.

In another quarterfinal match, Litchfield eliminated Hillsboro 25-20. 21-25. 25-11. and advance to the other semifinal against Marquette Catholic Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

AT ROXANA

Greenville 18-25-25, Piasa Southwestern 25-16-20. The Comets are now 13-20, and advance to a semifinal match against Staunton Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. The Piasa Birds end their season 4-19.

CLASS 3A

AT TRIAD

Triad 25-25, Jersey 15-10. The Knights are now 18-16 and move on to a semifinal match against Waterloo Tuesday at 5:30 p.m, while the Panthers were eliminated with a 10-21 record.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS BLUES 3, LOS ANGELES KINGS 0: Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice in the third period to break open a tight defensive battle to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-0 win at Enterprise Center, giving the Blues a 5-0-0 record, the best start in the franchises' 55-year history.

Both Jordan Binnington for St. Louis and Jonathan Quick for Los Angeles kept both teams off the scoreboard for the first two period plus as the defenses play very tight and solid hockey, but the Blues struck first when Tarasenko took a psss, put a brilliant move past Kings' defenseman Mikey Anderson and scored at 3:08 to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

Tarasenko made it 2-0 on a breakaway, getting a quick pass from Ivan Barbashev, skated in alone on Quick and put a nifty shot past the Kings' goalie before he had time to set at 15:31 to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. David Perron added an empty net goal at 18:45 to make the final 3-0 for the Blues' fifth straight win to open the season.

St. Louis goalie Ville Husso had 34 saves to gain the shutout in his first start of the season, while Quick had 33 saves for the Kings.

The Blues host the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night, then play their arch rivals, the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday at home, with both games starting at 7 p.m.

