MONDAY, MARCH 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-22-25, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 22-25-21: Marquette held off Althoff in a close and hard-fought match at Marquette Family Arena.

Sydney Ehrman served up two points and an ace for the Explorers, while Olivia Ellebracht had four kills, Rachel Heinz had 12 points, four kills and 11 assists, Ellie Jacobs had four points, a kill and four assists, Kristine Lauritzen came up with two points, eight kills and an assist, Emma Menke had eight kills, Kylie Murray had three points, five kills and a block, Grace Nicholson served up a point, which was also an ace, to go along with an assist, Josey Wahl served up two points, Abby Williams had a kill, Natalie Wills had two kills, a block and an assist and Allison Woolbright had 11 points, an ace and 13 assists.

Marquette is now 4-4, while the Crusaders are 2-3.

SATURDAY'S RESULT

STERLING BROWN COUNTY 25-25, HARDIN CALHOUN 11-19: Brown County took the measure of Calhoun in a two-set sweep on Saturday afternoon.

Emily Clowers had six kills for the Warriors, while Elly Pohlman, Colleen Schumann and Jaelyn Hill all served up aces during the match and Sophie Baalman had six digs, while Pohlman, Jackie Barczewski and Charlie Wilson all had four digs.

BOYS SOCCER

SALEM 5, VALMEYER 1: Vincent Oggero was the only Valmeyer player to find the back of the net, striking in the first half as the Pirates lost at Salem.

Jake Kiley had 10 saves in goal for Valmeyer, while Oggero's goal was unassisted.

The Wildcats are now 2-2-0, while the Pirates fall to 0-2-0.

TRIAD 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Trent Cisse, Jake Ellis and Wyatt Suter all found the back of the net for Triad as the Knights gained all three points in their home shutout at Belleville East.

Eli Kraabel and Ty Presley had assists for Triad, while Brayden Tonn didn't have to make a save in recording the clean sheet. Caleb Simpson had eight saves for the Lancers.

The Knights are now 7-2-0, while East goes to 4-3-0.

O'FALLON 6, ALTON 1: O'Fallon went out to a 4-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes, and the salvo was enough to defeat Alton in the Southwestern Conference match a Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Vishal Jacob had a brace (two goals) for the Panthers, while Sam Becker, Andre Robertson, Seth McKinzie and Dominic Maranic, from the penalty spot, all had strikes, while Bryan Richardson scored the only goal for the Redbirds.

O'Fallon improves to 5-1-0, while Alton is now 1-6-0.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 3, GRANITE CITY 2: Collin Shields' brace (two goals) and McKenzie Haudrich's strike made the difference as Gibault took all three points over Granite City at Waterloo's Oerter Park.

Both Ryan Degonia and Chase Reeves had a goal and assist for the Warriors, while Haudrich, Camden Oberkfell and Shields also had assists for the Hawks.

Nick Chambers had five saves in goal for Gibault, while Brian Lance had four saves in the final 20 minutes, while Tyler Theis didn't have a save in goal for Granite.

The Hawks go to 1-2-1, while the Warriors fall to 1-4-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Salem 5, Valmeyer 1

Maryville Christian 10, Roxana 1

Triad 3, Belleville East 0

Alton 1, O'Fallon 6

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3, Granite City 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Mt. Sterling Brown County 25-25, Hardin Calhoun 11-19

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Highland 25-25, Collinsville 17-17

Marquette Catholic 25-22-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 22-25-21

East Alton-Wood River 25-25, Mt. Olive 20-18

Vandalia 25-25, Carlinville 16-15

Greenfield Northwestern 25-25, Jersey 15-20

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

REGIONAL FINALS

MIDWEST REGIONAL

(2) Houston 67, (12) Oregon State 61

SOUTH REGIONAL

(1) Baylor 81, (2) Arkansas 72

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

REGIONAL FINALS

RIVER WALK REGIONAL

(1) Connecticut 69, (2) Baylor 67

MERCADO REGIONAL

(3) Arizona 66, (4) Indiana 53

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA.

New York Mets 3, St. Louis Cardinals 3

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 QUALIFYING

CONCACAF QUALIFYING --- SECOND ROUND

GROUP STAGE

Cayman Islands 0, Canada 11

