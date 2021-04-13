MONDAY, APRIL 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FREEBURG 1, COLLINSVILLE 0: In the first baseball game played in Metro-East in nearly two years, Freeburg scored the only run of the game in the top of the sixth inning to edge Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Field.

Eli Hill hit a home run over the fence in center to account for the only run of the game, while Colin Brueggemann pitched five innings to earn the win, giving up two hits and striking out seven and Will Frerking threw the final two innings, striking out two to get the save.

Hill, Brueggemann and Cade Hill had two hits each for the Midgets, while Jacob Bloemenkamp had the other hit on the day.

Ryker Cain went six innings in the game, fanning five, while Chris Thilman tripled for the Kahoks.

Freeburg starts the season 1-0, while Collinsville is 0-1.

BOYS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 2, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 0: Matt Dunn and Levi Yudinskly both had second half strikes to help Carlinville take all three points at home over Springfield Lutheran.

Tyler Summers also had an assist, with Zaiden Reese making four saves in goal to record the clean sheet agains the Crusaders.

The Cavaliers improve to 9-3-0 on the year.

GRANITE CITY 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: Chase Reeves had a brace (two goals), while Elliott Boyer and Brady Smallie also scored in Granite City's win over McGivney at Gene Baker Field.

Issak Cell and Tyler Theis shared the win in goal for the Warriors.

Granite is now 4-4-1 on the year, while the Griffins go to 5-6-0.

TRIAD 1, O'FALLON 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Jake Ellis' second half strike, assisted by Gibson Hunt, rescued a point on the road for Triad in their draw at O'Fallon.

David DuPont had four saves in goal for the Knights.

Triad is now 13-2-1 on the year, while the Panthers are 7-4-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 20-17: Metro-East swept EAWR in a Prairie State Conference match at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Morgan Ashauer served up two points and also had eight assists for the Knights, while Peyton Ashauer had two kills, two blocks and an assist, Allison Biver served up seven points, Sophia Bold had six points, an ace and six assists, Sarah Henke had two kills, Anne Kienle had a point and seven kills, Chloe Langendorf served up a single point, Caitlin Reynolds had seven points, an ace, six kills, four block and an assist and Hannah Ritter served up five points.

The Knights are now 5-5, while the Oilers fell to 7-11.

NORTH GREENE RESULTS

Monday night's results saw the Lady Spartan Varsity Volleyball team take down Griggsville/Perry, 25-9, 25-19. Stats: Bailey Berry 6 Aces, Sarah McEvers 13 Digs, Rhiannon Hazelwonder 5 Kills, Cami Hurt 6 Aces, 5 Kills. The JV squad won their match in three sets, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21.

The JuniorH igh Girls Basketball team traveled to Pleasant Hill, and brought home a thrilling victory in the 7th Grade game. NG pulled out a 30-29 victory over the Wolves. Scoring: Castleberry 8, Osborne 6, Davidson 4, Magelitz 2, Bushnell 2, Heberling 2, Hurt 2, Dohan 2, Schofield 2. The 8th grade game saw the Warriors lose to P. Hill 52-11. Scoring: Heberling 6, Davidson 5.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Freeburg 1, Collinsville 0

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0, Edwardsville 7

Greenville 7, East Alton-Wood River 0 (at GCS Ballpark, Sauget)

Carlinville 2, Springfield Lutheran 0

Staunton 2, North Mac 4

Granite City 4, Father McGIvney Catholic 2

Waterloo 2, Alton 1

Columbia 4, Collinsville 1

O'Fallon 1, Triad 1 (After Extra Time)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bunker Hill 21-25-25, Mt. Olive 25-22-23

Civic Memorial 25-25, Cahokia 8-12

Piasa Southwestern 25-25, Litchfield 15-17

Mascoutah 25-19-25, Collinsville 19-25-18

Staunton 25-25, Carlinville 18-17

Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 20-17

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Granite City 8-19

SOFTBALL

Collinsville 7, Columbia 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild --- postponed, rescheduled for May 10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington Nationals 5, St. Louis Cardinals 2

