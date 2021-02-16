The snowstorm that hit the Metro St. Louis area on Monday caused the entire local high school sports schedule to be postponed on Monday, with President's Day games falling to the storm, along with much of the schedule being called off on Tuesday as well.

Here's a list of games that were called from the last two days:

BOYS BASKETBALL

MONDAY'S GAMES

Vandalia at Roxana

East Alton-Wood River at Civic Memorial

Gillespie at Piasa Southwestern

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Bellville West at Alton (rescheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 3)

Collinsville at Madison

East St. Louis at Edwardsville (tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24)

Waterloo at Civic Memorial

Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Marquette Catholic

Tuesday games that have not yet been postponed:

Father McGivney Catholic at East Alton-Wood River

Metro-East Lutheran at Granite City

Valmeyer at Steeleville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MONDAY'S GAMES

Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie

Roxana at Vandalia

Belleville Althoff Catholic at East Alton-Wood River

Carrollton at Jersey

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Alton at Belleville West (rescheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 3)

East Alton-Wood River at Metro-East Lutheran

Civic Memorial at Waterloo

Edwardsville at East St. Louis (tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb.24)

