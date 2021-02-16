Monday Snowstorm Causes Postponements Of Area Sports Schedules, Redbirds, Tigers Tuesday Games Called Off
The snowstorm that hit the Metro St. Louis area on Monday caused the entire local high school sports schedule to be postponed on Monday, with President's Day games falling to the storm, along with much of the schedule being called off on Tuesday as well.
Here's a list of games that were called from the last two days:
BOYS BASKETBALL
MONDAY'S GAMES
Vandalia at Roxana
East Alton-Wood River at Civic Memorial
Gillespie at Piasa Southwestern
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Bellville West at Alton (rescheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 3)
Collinsville at Madison
East St. Louis at Edwardsville (tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24)
Waterloo at Civic Memorial
Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Marquette Catholic
Tuesday games that have not yet been postponed:
Father McGivney Catholic at East Alton-Wood River
Metro-East Lutheran at Granite City
Valmeyer at Steeleville
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MONDAY'S GAMES
Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie
Roxana at Vandalia
Belleville Althoff Catholic at East Alton-Wood River
Carrollton at Jersey
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Alton at Belleville West (rescheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 3)
East Alton-Wood River at Metro-East Lutheran
Civic Memorial at Waterloo
Edwardsville at East St. Louis (tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb.24)
