ALTON - Father McGivney’s Sarah Hyten and Riana Thakker captured first in the Alton Kickoff Scramble Saturday at Rolling Hills Golf Course with a 6-under 65 to beat out the teams of Edwardsville’s Rachel Johnson and Ruhee Gupchup and O’Fallon’s Shaylee Ficken and Zoey Ficken by one stroke. The Edwardsville and O'Fallon girls each finished at 5-under 66.

The win was the first for a Father McGivney team at the Alton Kickoff Scramble. The event featured 15 schools including host Alton, Belleville West, Belleville East, Granite City, Breese Mater Dei, Collinsville, Carlyle and Highland.

Jersey Community High School Girls Golf competed in the Alton Scramble on Saturday. Three Panthers (Payton Mooney, Makayla Allison and Lola Reed) finished the scramble and shot a 91 for the day.

REDBIRDS' OTTWELL SCORES 70 FOR SECOND-PLACE FINISH

BLOOMINGTON - Alton's Sam Ottwell bolted out to a strong start of the 2024 boys golf season with a second-place score of 70 at the Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington on Saturday in a tournament. Hoffman Estates' Antonio Gutierrez won the tourney with a score of 67, while Edwardsville's Mason Lewis tied for third with a score of 72. Edwardsville was fifth in team scoring with a 314, while Alton was ninth with a 335.

Article continues after sponsor message

Henry Neely fired an 82 for Alton, while Landon Meyer shot an 89 and Donavan Ducey and Jack Middleton recorded a score of 94. Lucas Davis had a 96 for the Redbirds.

Bryce Pryon and Quinn Berning shot scores of 78.

JCMS SOFTBALL PLAYS ALTON MIDDLE

JCMS Softball hosted Alton Middle School for a B game. The Panthers defeated Alton by a score of 15-4. The Panthers' Lillie Holmes was 2-4 with a double and Lannie Holmes was 1-3. Aria Forrester and Kaleigh Strohbeck combined for 10 strikeouts.

If you have a sports roundup item, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text Dan Brannan, Content Director, at 618-623-5930.



More like this: