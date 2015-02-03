MONDAY'S SCORES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Piasa Southwestern 53, Roxana 25

Staunton 38, East Alton-Wood River 30

Civic Memorial 77, Waterloo 62

West Central 61, Carrollton 44

Triad 63, Highland 55

Article continues after sponsor message

Cahokia 59, Waterloo Gibault 37

Columbia 53, Freeburg 49

MVCHA CLASS 2A ALL-STAR GAME

North 7, South 3

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LSU 74, Missouri 66

If you have a score or sports roundup information, e-mail danbrannan@riverbender.com or text him at 618-623-5930 following the game.

 