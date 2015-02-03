Monday night scores
MONDAY'S SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Piasa Southwestern 53, Roxana 25
Staunton 38, East Alton-Wood River 30
Civic Memorial 77, Waterloo 62
West Central 61, Carrollton 44
Triad 63, Highland 55
Cahokia 59, Waterloo Gibault 37
Columbia 53, Freeburg 49
MVCHA CLASS 2A ALL-STAR GAME
North 7, South 3
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LSU 74, Missouri 66
If you have a score or sports roundup information, e-mail danbrannan@riverbender.com or text him at 618-623-5930 following the game.